Updates prices, adds details, comments
* China cuts rates 25 basis points in surprise move
* Fed offers few hints of stimulus, supporting dollar
* Spanish bond yields fall after strong debt sale
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 7 Global stocks and the euro rose
o n T hursday after China unexpectedly cut interest rates to shore
up growth, but optimism was tempered by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke, who disappointed investors looking for further
stimulus for the U.S. economy.
Gold tumbled 2 percent as investors unwound bullish bets
built on expectations of Fed easing. Bullion was hit
particularly hard compared with equities and other commodities,
as it has been heavily used by institutional investors to hedge
against economic uncertainties.
Bernanke, in testimony to Congress, said the Fed was ready
to shield the U.S. economy if financial troubles mount, but his
tone was far from crisis mode.
He said the central bank was closely monitoring "significant
risks" to the U.S. recovery from Europe's debt and banking
crisis. But he noted: "Despite economic difficulties in Europe,
the demand for U.S. exports has held up well."
"People had built up this hope that something significant
was going to happen, and perhaps that was disappointing," said
Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
The MSCI world equity index rose 1.0 percent
to 302.24 points, after hitting its highest level in more than a
week.
Hopes that central banks in the United States and Europe
would act to bolster the global economy had driven world shares
up more than 3 percent this week after steep losses in May.
U.S. stock indexes also gained, but were well off early
highs. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.09
points, or 0.90 percent, at 12,526.88. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 8.14 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,323.27.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.56 points, or 0.20
percent, at 2,850.28.
China's interest rate cut helped boost U.S. companies linked
to its commodity-hungry industrial complex. U.S. Steel Corp
climbed 1.7 percent to $20.38, and miner Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc edged up 1 percent to $33.98. The S&P
Materials index gained 1 percent.
European shares closed higher, but well off an earlier peak.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1 percent
at 983.81, its highest close since May 29.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2596, recovering from
early losses. It briefly fell after Fitch slashed Spain's credit
rating by three notches and signaled it could make further cuts
as the cost of restructuring the country's troubled banking
system spiraled and Greece's crisis deepened.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.5 percent to 79.61
.
CHINA'S SURPRISE CUT
China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on
T hursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth
while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive
lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of
liberalization.
China's first rate cut since the global financial crisis
underlined heightened concern among policymakers worldwide that
the euro area's deepening debt problems are threatening economic
growth.
The news had earlier boosted oil prices on expectations that
faster growth in the world's largest energy consumer could boost
demand. But gains faded after Bernanke's comments.
Brent crude slipped 75 cents to $99.91 a barrel,
after rising as high as $102.45 a barrel. U.S. crude was
down 23 cents at $83.79, after reaching $87.03.
Spot gold was down 1.8 percent at $1,587.89 an ounce,
off a high of $1,628.80 an ounce.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses after Bernanke's
comments. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 2/32, the yield at 1.6524 percent.
The better tone in the markets allowed Spain to sell 2.1
billion euros of fresh debt o n T hursday, just days after the
country's treasury minister warned that access to the credit
markets was under threat.
Yields initially fell 10 basis points on Spain's existing
10-year bonds after the auction, to 6.2 percent.
