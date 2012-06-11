* Copper prices rise supported by Chinese data
* Spanish debt yields reverse initial decline
* Wall St stock indexes trade lower, Europe closes down
(Updates prices, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 11 Stocks and the euro fell on
M onday as investors worried about details of a $125 billion deal
to shore up Spain's banks, prompting traders to cash in hefty
gains triggered by the widely expected deal.
Wall Street traded lower after closing its best week of the
year o n F riday, gaining almost 4 percent, on hopes of the
bailout for Spanish banks.
Spanish bond yields rose as investors worried about the
source of funds for the deal, and whether it will add to the
country's debt burden.
The deal, struck by euro-zone finance ministers over the
weekend, was also seen as a temporary solution that does not
address the question of how to kick-start growth in the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy.
"This is a classic case of the market rallying on the
expectations and then selling off on the reality," said Michael
Yoshikami, CEO at Destination Wealth Management in Walnut Creek,
California.
"The news from Spain, while it avoids a crisis, still
underscores there are major problems in Europe and we need to
see additional action from Europe to stabilize the euro zone."
Highlighting the uncertainty, EU and German officials said
o n M onday that Spain would face supervision by international
lenders, contradicting comments from Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy.
Adding to the gloom, a Greek election on Sunday could put
Athens on a path to leaving the currency bloc. Cyprus, deeply
exposed to Greece, hinted on Mo nday that it may become the fifth
member of the 17-nation euro area to apply for an international
bailout.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 35.57 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 12,518.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 3.07 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,322.59. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.57 points, or 0.37
percent, at 2,847.85.
The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's leading index
of blue-chip shares, fell 0.3 percent and Spain's IBEX 35
was down 0.5 percent.
Global shares as measured by MSCI gained 0.3
percent with overnight help from Asian markets.
As the euphoria faded, the euro gave up its gains
against the U.S. dollar. It last traded around $1.24.94 after
hitting a near three-week high of 1.2668.
"The deterioration in euro sentiment following Spain's
bailout news is a clear indication of the extent of negativity
surrounding the currency," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
"The lack of details about the plan quickly saw market
optimism fade, pushing yields on Spanish debt higher and that
added to negative sentiment," he said.
Copper prices rose 1.6 percent, supported by data showing
China's May imports of the metal climbed nearly 12 percent from
April. The data, however, also showed China's inflation,
industrial output and retail sales flagged in May for a second
straight month.
Skepticism about the ability of the weekend deal to stop the
spread of the debt crisis in Europe was evidenced in renewed
appetite for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
6/32, with the yield at 1.6097 percent.