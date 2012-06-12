(Corrects date of Greece elections to Sunday, not Saturday)

* Euro edges up vs U.S. dollar, U.S. crude oil up

* U.S. stocks higher in choppy trade, Europe markets up

* U.S. Treasury prices pressured ahead of 3-year auction

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 12 Stocks on world markets edged higher on low volumes on Tuesday, while Spanish bond yields rose to a euro-era high, as skepticism about a 100 billion euro bailout for that country's banks scared investors ahead of elections in Greece on Sunday.

Wall Street stocks were up also led by energy stocks as U.S. crude oil recovered some ground after Monday's slump.

"There's no real negative U.S. economic news and everything coming out of Europe we already know about," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York. "Real asset managers are sitting tight, there's not much commitment and since there's not a lot of volume it's easy to push the market around," he said.

MSCI's world equity index rose 0.3 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index closed up 0.27 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.53 points, or 0.76 percent, to 12,505.76 at midday. The S&P 500 Index gained 7.78 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,316.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.38 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,829.11.

Spanish government bond yields hit their highest since the euro was launched in 1999 on concern over how difficult it may be for Madrid to access debt markets in the longer term and as current holders of Spanish debt fear their claims for repayment will be subordinated to EU claims after the bank bailout.

Italian yields also rose as attention turned to the state of Rome's finances, with Austria's finance minister saying Italy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs. The statement drew a furious rebuke from the Italian prime minister.

Concerns that the Greek election on June 17 would bring to power parties opposed to its current bailout plan and force a disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout.

The euro was little changed for the day versus the greenback, around $1.2475, after a slump on Monday.

"Investors will likely continue to sell the euro into strength, especially with Greek elections on Sunday and a European Union summit next week, which should be heavy in headlines," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "Any euro rally should prove short-lived."

The growing impact of the euro zone crisis on the economic outlook was underlined by data showing a surprise fall in British manufacturing output in April.

Global growth concerns also pushed Brent crude oil prices down 1 percent to $97.03 a barrel. U.S. oil was up 0.3 percent at $82.97 a barrel after hitting a one-year low at $81.07. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Ryan Vlastelica and Julie Haviv, editing by Dave Zimmerman)