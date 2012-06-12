* Euro rises vs U.S. dollar, trades near $1.25
* U.S. oil up, Brent crude falls
* Treasury prices slip, 10-year note yield nears 1.65 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 12 Stocks on world markets rose
o n T uesday as battered shares attracted traders, but Spanish
bond yields touched euro-era highs on doubts about the
effectiveness of Madrid's planned bank bailout and uncertainty
ahead of Greek elections.
Wall Street stocks rose more than 1 percent, led by recently
hammered cyclical sectors, while U.S. crude oil futures jumped
after three days of declines.
Spanish government bond yields hit their
highest since the euro was launched in 1999 on concern over how
difficult it may be for Madrid to access debt markets in the
long term after its banks are bailed out.
The structure of the bailout, agreed over the weekend, has
not been confirmed. But current holders of Spanish debt fear the
expected issuance would have a higher repayment priority than
regular government bonds.
Concerns that Greece's election on June 17 would bring to
power parties opposed to its own bailout plan and force a
disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report EU
officials were considering ways to manage fallout from such an
event.
"We are just being held hostage by all the news flow," said
Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading
LLC in Chicago.
"Right now everyone has got a pretty short term trading
mentality," he said. "You have to be ready to abandon your
thoughts and change your mind at a moment's notice.
At the closing bell in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 162.57 points, or 1.31 percent, to
12,573.80. The S&P 500 Index gained 15.25 points, or 1.17
percent, to 1,324.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.34
points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,843.07.
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.7 percent
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed up 0.27 percent. U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures
added 1.1 percent.
The euro edged above $1.25 to gain more than 0.3
percent on the day versus the greenback. Relative strength in
the common currency is seen as short-lived ahead of the Greek
election.
"Selling into strength should continue to be the market's
mentality and nobody will be comfortable holding risk headed
into this upcoming weekend," said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.
The growing impact of the euro zone crisis on the economic
outlook was underlined by data showing a surprise fall in
British manufacturing output in April.
Global growth concerns also pushed Brent crude oil prices
down 0.9 percent to $97.14 a barrel. U.S. oil was
up 0.8 percent at $83.36 a barrel after earlier hitting a
one-year low at $81.07.
Market volatility prompted selling in copper, with
three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange at
$7,395 a tonne, 0.3 percent below the $7,420 at the close on
Monday, when it rose 1.7 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors prepared for new
sales of longer-dated Treasuries on Wednesday and Thursday, with
losses accelerating after a three-year note auction drew
relatively weak demand.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 23/32, the
yield at 1.6642 percent.