* U.S. retail sales, producer prices show slowing economy

* Dollar eases against yen, euro rebounds

* Safe-haven bonds gain on weak data, European concerns

* Oil prices ease after initial rise; gold pares gains too (Adds oil settlement)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 13 Global stocks fell and the dollar edged lower o n W ednesday as weak U.S. economic data and a still-simmering European debt crisis weighed on sentiment.

Investors snapped up safe-haven debt and gold prices rose toward $1,625 an ounce before paring gains. Oil prices also eased after initially rising on U.S. government data that showed domestic crude 9 edged down 191,000 barrels last week for the second straight week of declines.

Shares of JPMorgan rose above $35 at one point, the biggest contributor to the benchmark S&P 500, but then pared gains to trade up 2.1 percent at $34.49. No damning news came out of Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's testimony before Congress on the firm's multibillion-dollar trading loss.

Investors are expected to remain on tenterhooks ahead of a Greek vote on Sunday and on fears that Spain's financing problems may spread to Italy. The question of whether Greece will remain in the euro zone after the election and the potential impact of Europe's woes on global growth also affected sentiment.

"I would expect a fair amount of market volatility one way or the other, but I don't think the result of the election is going to be anywhere close to a resolution of the issues facing Greece or the issues facing European countries in general," said Michael James, senior trader at regional investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.

U.S. stocks traded near break-even for most of the session before falling late in the day. European stocks closed down while shares of emerging markets rose and an index of global stocks edged higher, helped by earlier gains in Asia.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.19 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,477.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.71 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,313.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.35 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,825.72.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional companies closed down 0.3 percent at 990.18.

MSCI's all-country world equity index fell 0.2 percent to 300.73.

Wall Street opened lower as demand for building materials sagged and falling gasoline prices crimped receipts at service stations, dragging retail sales down 0.2 percent, the Commerce Department said.

April retail sales were revised to show a 0.2 percent drop instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent gain. Excluding the surge in auto sales, sales fell 0.4 percent, the biggest decline in two years.

The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index dropped 1.0 percent in May as energy costs slumped 4.3 percent.

Oil prices initially rebounded after a report that crude inventories slipped last week less than forecast, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell, offsetting expectations of a build and helping crude oil to trade higher. But U.S. crude later fell and settled lower.

Brent crude settled down 1 cent at $97.13 a barrel.

U.S. crude futures settle down 70 cents at $82.62 a barrel.

"The market moved higher after the EIA data but the euro's strengthening against the dollar at nearly the same time may have been more responsible for crude's move higher than the data," said Michael Fitzpatrick, editor of industry newsletter Energy Overview in New York.

U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses and turned higher.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 19/32 in price to yield 1.5978 percent.

Yields on 10-year German bonds fell to 1.495 percent.

"Many now believe that the point of no return is getting nearer with the peripheral (European) economies in a somewhat irreversible dynamic, with their economies depressed and their access to capital markets shrinking," said Lee McDarby at Investec Corporate Treasury.

The dollar fell against the yen, while the U.S. dollar index was down 0.5 percent at 81.985, and the euro was up 0.7 percent at $1.2595.

Spot gold prices were up $8.76 to $1,618.20 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by James Dalgleish, Dave Zimmerman and Dan Grebler)