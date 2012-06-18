* Riskier assets suffer as euro zone debt worries haunt
markets
* Spanish bond yields rise to levels seen unsustainable
* European shares lose early gains, U.S. stocks open lower
* Safe-haven bonds rise; crude oil prices fall
(Updates prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro fell and long-dated
government debt prices rose o n M onday as initial enthusiasm over
a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections
soon gave way to pessimism about the nagging debt crisis still
facing the euro zone.
Voters gave a majority to parties supporting Greece's
economic bail-out o n S unday, easing worries about a break-up in
the euro zone and boosting risk assets initially.
But a relief rally among risk assets fizzled and prices of
safe-havens such as bonds rose. Yields on Spanish and Italian
bonds also climbed in a clear sign that the Greek election did
not remove investor concerns about the region's debt crisis.
"The win in Greece does not really resolve anything. It's
still going to be tough for Greece," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director at investment advisory firm BK Asset
Management in New York. "And with Spanish and Italian yields at
high levels, the credit market remained skeptical that Europe is
going to get out of the debt crisis."
Stocks on Wall Street mostly fell, pulled down by European
concerns and recent data showing a weakening U.S. economy. Tech
stocks rose, led by Apple, Ebay and Amazon.com
.
European equity markets reversed early gains, pulled down by
declines of 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, for
Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB indexes.
Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7.0
percent, a level considered unsustainable, on worries that Spain
may need more funds than previously expected to bail out its
struggling bank sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.77
points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,746.40. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.34 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,342.50.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.62 points, or 0.16
percent, at 2,877.42.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.2 percent to 991.48 points.
The price of benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose
1/32 to yield 1.59 percent. Prices on German 10-year bonds
also rose, yielding 1.41 percent.
Bids on Spain's key 10-year government bonds sent yields
up as high as 7.3 percent, the highest level in
the euro era and above the rate at which Greece, Ireland and
Portugal were forced to seek international bail-outs.
The euro fell about 1.0 percent to $1.2597, off a
one-month high reached during Asian trading in reaction to the
Greek vote. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3 percent to
81.864.
In commodity markets, the concerns over the euro zone erased
initial gains in reaction to the Greek vote and gave gold a
boost as its safe-haven status returned to the fore. Spot gold
was down $3.17 to $1,623.00 an ounce.
Brent crude was down 1.74 cents at $95.87 a barrel,
sliding from a one-week high of $99.50 a barrel hit early in the
session. U.S. oil futures fell $1.30 at $82.73 a barrel.