* Riskier assets suffer as euro zone debt worries haunt
markets
* Greek results offer little reprieve from contagion fears
* Spanish bond yields rise to levels seen as unsustainable
* Safe-haven bond prices rise; crude oil prices fall
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro fell and global
equity markets were mixed o n M onday after initial enthusiasm
over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek
elections gave way to worry about the nagging debt crisis still
facing the euro zone.
Market reaction was choppy as voters gave parties supporting
Greece's economic bail-out a majority o n S unday, easing fears of
a break-up in the euro zone and helping risk assets to rally, at
least initially.
Safe-haven government debt gained in light volume as
investors shrugged off Greece's election results and awaited a
two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers that starts on
Tue sday for potential signs of new stimulus measures.
Investors also awaited news from Mexico, where world leaders
at a G20 summit were set to put pressure on the euro zone to
outline a lasting strategy to save the single currency.
Wall Street opened lower but rebounded after a senior
official with Greece's conservative New Democracy party said
parties that broadly back the country's international bailout
will form a coalition government on Tuesday.
Greece will accelerate and widen a privatization program,
while planned austerity cuts will be implemented over four years
instead of two, said the source, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity.
The euro fell from a one-month high of $1.2747 hit in
Asia as it came under pressure on reported selling by Asian
sovereign investors. It was down 0.5 percent at $1.2576.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 25.35
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,344.78. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.53 points, or 0.78
percent, at 2,895.33.
"As we go through this period of indecisiveness ... you're
going to see the markets basically whip around in a sideways
pattern," said Tom Schrader, managing director of U.S. equity
trading at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore.
An initial relief rally of risk assets fizzled and prices of
safe-havens such as U.S. and German bonds, especially on the
long end, rose. The swift reversal in sentiment was also fueled
by data showing bad loans among Spanish banks rose to their
highest since April 1994.
"Lots of focus on the Greek election today, but in the
scheme of things, it is noise," said Jens Nordvig, global head
of FX strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.
"Spanish yields have shot through the highs from November,
and even the short-end is now looking shaky. Europe is facing
much greater challenges than the risk of a Greek exit," he said.
European equity markets reversed early gains to finish down
or flat. Declines of 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively,
for Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB indexes,
pushed regional shares lower.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
ended 1.2 percent lower at 2,155.64 points, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed up
0.04 percent at 993.67 points.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 26 basis
points higher at 7.18 percent after hitting 7.30 percent earlier
in the session, the highest in the euro zone's history. Yields
over 7 percent are considered unsustainable.
"We're back to worries about Spain and a distrust in the
euro zone in general. The question on everyone's mind is: 'At
which level do Spanish bond yields become unbearable?'" said
Frederic Rozier, a fund manager at Meeschaert Wealth Management
in Paris.
The price of benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose
2/32 to yield 1.58 percent, paring earlier gains. The 30-year
U.S. Treasury bond rose 18/32 in price to yield 2.67
percent.
German 10-year bonds yielded 1.416 percent,
after earlier sliding to a low of 1.384 percent.
Oil prices fell. Brent August crude fell $1.56 to
settle at $96.05 a barrel. Brent's settlement and intraday low
were the lowest since January 2011.
U.S. July crude slipped 76 cents to settle at $83.27
a barrel. The U.S. July crude contract expires o n W ednesday.
Gold fell for the first session in seven. U.S. gold futures
for August delivery settled down $1.10 at $1,627.