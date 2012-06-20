* Fed extends bond-buying program
* U.S. stocks fall, then recover; some expected more
* Signs of progress in Europe help euro, peripheral bonds
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, June 20 Major stock indexes and the
euro fell and then mostly recovered on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve extended its monetary stimulus program known as
"Operation Twist" in an effort to keep the U.S. economic
recovery from stalling.
Analysts said investors had expected the U.S. central bank
to extend its bond-buying program - dubbed "Operation Twist" -
but said some were disappointed that it did not commit to more
aggressive measures to boost growth in the face of slower U.S.
hiring and a festering European debt crisis.
Operation Twist involves the Fed selling short-term debt it
holds to buy longer-term bonds in an effort to lower long-term
borrowing costs.
The Fed said it would expand its "Twist" program by swapping
$267 billion in U.S. Treasury securities by the end of 2012.
"Twist" had been set to end this month.
"The decision stopped short of what people had hoped for,
which was additional asset purchases," said Michael Woolfolk,
senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon.
John Canally, investment strategist and economist at LPL
Financial, said "there were a lot of guys out there with the
finger on the 'sell' button unless they saw balance-sheet
expansion."
Even so, that selling faded shortly after the Fed's
announcement and U.S. stocks returned to near the break-even
point or slightly higher.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.42
points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,829.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was off 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,356.34.
But the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.75 points, or
0.10 percent, at 2,932.51.
The MSCI index of global stocks rose 0.24
percent to 311.18.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2706, drawing some support
from reports that Greek conservatives had succeeded in forming a
coalition government.
The Fed "appears to be holding more firepower in reserve in
case things get worse," said Allen Sinai, chief executive
officer of Decision Economics in New York.
The FOMC's statement noted that the central bank was
"prepared to take further action as appropriate" to help the
economy - a line that was not in its April statement.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a press conference at
2:15 p.m.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond initially rose
on the Fed's announcement, but reversed course. The bond was
down 8/32 to yield 2.75 percent, while the 10-year note fell
10/32 to yield 1.66 percent.
U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $2.42, or 2.88
percent, to $81.61 per barrel. The July contract will expire at
Wednesday's close.
"Crude futures have been following the stock markets, which
have been strong in anticipation of the Fed move," said Mark
Anderle, trader for TAC Energy in Dallas. "Now that the Fed's
done it, we're going through the 'buy the rumor, sell the news'
phase."
SIGNS OF PROGRESS IN EUROPE
Whatever disappointment markets felt for the Fed was
tempered by signs that Europe's leaders were making progress on
a long-term plan to resolve the continent's debt crisis.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.5 percent after hitting a one-month high in the previous
session.
German government bond yields also retreated
from record lows after European leaders said they were aiming to
hammer out a plan next week to integrate the region's banking
sectors.
The United States and other nations have long urged Europe
to embrace common banking supervision and deposit insurance to
break the cycle of indebted governments having to take on more
debt to bail out troubled banks.
A proposal to use the euro zone's new rescue fund to buy
sovereign debt and reduce governments' borrowing costs helped
ease selling pressure on other European bond markets.
Spain's 10-year government bond yield, a gauge
of the compensation investors demand to lend to the government,
fell 27 basis points to 6.93 percent. The equivalent Italian
yield fell 15 basis points to 5.77 percent.
Spot gold fell $12.67, or 0.78 percent, to
$1,604.70. Gold hit its 2012 high around $1,790 in February when
the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero through
2014.
