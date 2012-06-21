* Global stocks drop 2 pct on China, Europe, US data
* Brent ends at lowest in 18 months; US crude ends down 4
pct
* Gold sinks 2.5 pct while dollar rallies
* Goldman Sachs recommends shorting S&P 500
(Updates with U.S. market closing prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 21 Global stocks fell 2.0 percent
and Brent crude oil ended at its lowest in 18 months o n T hursday
as data showing Chinese, European and U.S. manufacturing
activity had slowed further underscored worries about weaker
global growth.
The disappointing data came just a day after the Federal
Reserve extended its monetary stimulus program aimed at boosting
the U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks posted their worst day in three weeks, adding to
losses after Goldman Sachs recommended shorting the benchmark
S&P 500 index.
Gold dropped 2.5 percent and nearly wiped out this year's
gains, while the U.S. dollar posted its biggest gain in more
than three months against major currencies. The Fed's move
disappointed foreign exchange investors who had hoped for a more
aggressive policy.
Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth
straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted,
while weaker overseas demand slowed U.S. factory growth, surveys
showed.
The data clouded the outlook for the world economy and
compounded fears that Europe's debt crisis, coupled with slower
growth in the United States and Asia, would hurt economies
worldwide.
"Markets are worried about the slowdown, not only in U.S.
figures but all around the world," said Jeffrey Saut, chief
investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "The (stock) market was extremely
overbought coming into this week, and the news gave it an excuse
to sell off."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 250.82
points, or 1.96 percent, to end at 12,573.57. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 30.18 points, or 2.23 percent,
at 1,325.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.36
points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,859.09.
World stocks, as measured by MSCI's global equity index
, declined 1.8 percent and European shares
ended down 0.5 percent.
On Wednesday, the Fed chose to extend its bond-buying
program, dubbed "Operation Twist," rather than implement more
extensive stimulus, as some had hoped.
The U.S. central bank made its decision after lowering
forecasts for growth and employment in the world's largest
economy in 2012 and 2013. It said it would consider more
stimulus measures if the situation worsened.
In Europe, preliminary manufacturing and service sector data
across the 17-nation euro area showed the downturn in the region
was becoming entrenched as falling new orders and rising
unemployment hit business confidence.
The survey data showed that Germany's private sector shrank
in June for the second consecutive month, with manufacturing
activity hitting a three-year low.
A similar survey of private sector activity in China,
compiled by HSBC, found its factory sector had shrunk for an
eighth straight month in June on weaker demand for exports.
Economic growth in the world's most populous nation is
widely expected to have slowed for a sixth consecutive quarter
in April through June as the country feels the impact of the
euro area debt crisis and property controls weigh on domestic
demand.
In its note, Goldman Sachs cited Thursday's report from the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank, whose mid-Atlantic factory
index registered a minus 16.6, an unexpected contraction in the
region's business activity in June.
"We are recommending a short position in the S&P 500 index
with a target of 1,285 (roughly 5 percent below current
levels)," Goldman Sachs analysts said in the note.
Energy and materials shares led declines on the S&P 500,
with the S&P energy sector index down 4 percent and the
materials index down 3.3 percent.
In the oil market, Brent crude tumbled for a fourth
session to end at the lowest level in 18 months. August Brent
crude closed at $89.23 a barrel, dropping $3.46, or 3.7
percent, and posted the lowest settlement for front-month Brent
since Dec. 1, 2010.
NYMEX crude for August delivery closed at $78.20,
down $3.25, or 4 percent, marking the lowest settlement for
front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 4, 2011.
DOLLAR GAINS, GOLD TUMBLES
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
performance against a basket of currencies, rose 0.8 percent to
82.241.
Spot gold fell 2.5 percent to $1,566 an ounce, having
earlier hit a low of $1,563.88, within 10 cents of turning
negative for the year, compared with the 2011 close at $1,563.80
on Dec. 30.
"When you see slowdown in China and in the United States and
the debt crisis accelerate in Europe, it leads people to believe
that we will have significant depreciation, especially when
commodities and precious metals prices have been so tied into
the monetary policy," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment
officer at SICA Wealth Management LLC, which oversees $1 billion
in assets.
SPANISH BOND YIELDS DOWN
Spanish government bond yields fell sharply as Madrid tapped
the markets with a sale of medium-term debt, although at an
increased cost.
Spain sold 2.2 billion euros of two-, three- and five-year
bonds, slightly more than the relatively small stated target
amount, but it relied on its domestic banks to absorb the
issuance.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
15 basis points to 6.62 percent, having risen to almost 7.30
percent last week.
U.S. bond yields were down as well. Benchmark 10-year
Treasuries were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.62
percent, down from 1.65 percent late on Wednesday.