* U.S. S&P500 down from four-year high
* Euro off four-month high; German court decision due
Wednesday
* China imports slip from year ago
* Talk of Fed easing after weak U.S. jobs report curbs
downside
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. and global stocks, as
well as the euro, dipped on Monday as investors took profits
before a German constitutional court ruling on the euro zone's
new bailout fund, Dutch elections and potential new stimulus
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The European Central Bank's statement last week it was
prepared to buy an unlimited amount of euro zone
government bonds to contain the borrowing costs of Spain and
Italy helped push U.S. stocks to a four-year high, European
shares to a 13-month high, and the euro to a four-month peak.
Investors hope the euro zone bond purchases will prove a
turning point in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis, but a
German constitutional court must rule on Wednesday on whether
Germany can contribute to the European rescue fund which plays a
crucial role in the ECB's plan.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were lower at the opening with
the S&P 500 down 0.1 percent, the Dow Jones industrial
average down 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq 100 down
0.3 percent.
Meanwhile, the MSCI index of top global shares
was down 0.48 percent. Stock markets in London
and Frankfurt were slightly higher, while
stocks in Paris were lower.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 pulled back slightly
from its best weekly performance since June after data in China
increased worries over a slowing global economy.
But talk of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve,
which meets this week, curbed losses.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.2787, still near
Friday's high of $1.2817, which was its strongest level since
May.
Chinese imports fell 2.6 percent on the year in August,
short of expectations for a 3.5 percent rise.
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2 percent last week, its
biggest weekly gain in three months on increasing expectations
for more stimulus measures, as a weaker-than-forecast jobs
report on Friday served to further boost those expectations.
"We had a pop last week we haven't really given up on yet and
the principal reason is because people, in the back of their
minds, still feel as though there is going to be some move taken
by the Fed to support the lagging numbers," said Peter Kenny,
managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
American International Group Inc fell 2.2 percent
to $33.22 after the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell
most of its stake in the insurer, making the government a
minority investor for the first time since it rescued the
company in the depths of the financial crisis four years ago.