* Stocks rally on expectations Fed will ease on Thursday
* Euro hits four-month high vs dollar on German court
optimism
* Treasuries weaken before Fed meeting
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. and European stocks
rallied, Treasuries slipped and the dollar weakened on Tuesday
on expectations a German court would not interfere with a euro
zone rescue plan and that the Federal Reserve would again ease
U.S. monetary conditions.
The prospect of Fed easing weighed on the U.S. dollar since
it pointed to lower returns on dollar-denominated assets. In
addition, the view that the German court would approve the ESM
or euro zone bailout fund helped the euro reach a four-month
high versus the dollar.
"The strong dollar has helped keep U.S. inflation very low,
but the Fed wants the dollar to weaken when its strength starts
to hurt the U.S. economy," said Robert Robis, head of fixed
income macro strategies and senior portfolio manager at ING
Investment Management in Atlanta, Georgia.
The euro hit $1.2863 on Tuesday, climbing past its
200-day moving average around $1.2834 and leaving it up 0.8
percent. The euro has rallied more than 6.0 percent from its
two-year low of $1.2042 seen in late July.
The dollar also sold off after Moody's Investors Service
said the United States could lose its triple-A debt rating if
next year's budget talks do not result in a lower debt to GDP
ratio.
Standard & Poor's rating agency cut its triple-A debt rating
on U.S. debt on Aug. 5, 2011. Investor Warren Buffett reacted at
the time, saying U.S. debt merited a "quadruple-A" rating.
STOCKS UP, TREASURIES DOWN
Meanwhile, U.S. and global stocks rallied and Treasury
prices slipped.
"The scenario is looking very much like September 2010 when
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled an easing at the Jackson Hole
conference and the Fed eased in November," Robis said.
This time, the Fed is likely to ease sooner, analysts say,
but the impact of the prospective easing looks similar.
"Equities rally, the Treasury curve steepens, and the dollar
weakens," Robis said.
Investors expect the Fed to announce additional stimulus
measures when the central bank announces its policy decision
after a two-day meeting on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.56 points,
or 0.63 percent, at 13,337.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.35 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,435.43. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.92 points, or 0.19
percent, at 3,109.94.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 10/32 in price, its yield rising to 1.69 percent from 1.66
percent on Monday, as investors positioned for $66 billion in
new U.S. government debt supply this week.
The MSCI global share index climbed 0.51
percent to 330.77.
Markets for riskier assets have been rallying ever since
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in late July
that the ECB would do whatever it would take to preserve the
European currency union. Last Thursday, Draghi pledged unlimited
bond buying to contain the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
"Draghi's speech in late July kick-started this," Robis
said.
Another event investors are watching is a Dutch general
election on Wednesday, with voters torn between bailouts for
troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
European shares were up 0.3 percent at 1,107.17 but
stocks on French and German exchanges rose 0.9
percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
Bund futures were up 9 basis points at 140.41 as
uncertainty remained around the outcome of the ESM ruling and as
worries resurfaced on Greece's fiscal repair plans.
Oil prices remained firm, with Brent crude futures
at $114.75 a barrel. Safe-haven favorite gold, helped by
weakness in the dollar, stood at $1,732.99 an ounce.