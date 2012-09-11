* Stocks rally on expectations Fed will ease on Thursday
* Euro hits four-month high vs dollar on German court
optimism
* Treasury's three-year note auction draws aggressive bids
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. and European stocks
rallied, Treasuries slipped and the dollar weakened o n T uesday
on expectations a German court would not interfere with a euro
zone rescue plan and that the Federal Reserve would again ease
U.S. monetary conditions.
Although Moody's credit rating agency said it might have to
cut its triple-A rating on U.S. government debt, an auction of
U.S. three-year Treasury notes drew aggressive bids.
"The three-year note auction went exceptionally well and the
demand was huge," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
The prospect of Fed easing weighed on the U.S. dollar and
safe-haven Treasuries but boosted the euro, gold, oil and
stocks, assets that would be likely to outperform if the economy
picked up and stirred some inflation.
"Traders are positioning for monetary easing," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management LLC in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, with $211 billion
in assets under management.
In addition, the view that the German constitutional court
would approve the euro zone bailout fund helped the euro reach a
four-month high versus the dollar.
"The strong dollar has helped keep U.S. inflation very low,
but the Fed wants the dollar to weaken when its strength starts
to hurt the U.S. economy," said Robert Robis, head of fixed
income macro strategies and senior portfolio manager at ING
Investment Management in Atlanta, Georgia, with $160 billion in
assets under management.
The euro hit $1.2871 on Tuesday, climbing past its
200-day moving average around $1.2834 and leaving it up 0.8
percent. The euro has rallied more than 6.0 percent from its
two-year low of $1.2042 in late July.
STOCKS UP, TREASURIES DOWN
U.S. and global stocks rallied and Treasury prices slipped.
"The scenario is looking very much like September 2010 when
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled an easing at the Jackson Hole
conference and the Fed eased in November," Robis said.
This time, the Fed is likely to ease sooner, analysts say,
but the impact of the prospective easing looks similar.
"Equities rally, the Treasury curve steepens, and the dollar
weakens," Robis said.
Investors expect the Fed to announce additional stimulus
measures when the central bank announces its policy decision
after a two-day meeting on Thursday.
In mid-afternoon trade, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 71.57 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,325.86. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.70 points, or 0.33
percent, at 1,433.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,103.76.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 11/32 in price, its yield rising to 1.69 percent from 1.66
percent on Monday.
The MSCI global share index climbed 0.43
percent to 330.47.
Markets for riskier assets have been rallying ever since
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in late July
that the ECB would do whatever it would take to preserve the
European currency union. Last Thursday, Draghi pledged unlimited
bond buying to contain the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
Another event investors are watching is a Dutch general
election on Wednesday, with voters torn between bailouts for
troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
Stocks on French and German exchanges rose
0.8 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
Bund futures rose 5 basis points to 140.37.
Lingering uncertainty about the outcome of the German
constitutional court's ruling was cited for the rise.
Oil prices rose, with Brent crude futures up 0.45
percent at $115.31 per barrel.
Safe-haven favorite gold, helped by weakness in the
dollar, was at $1,730.89 an ounce.
With markets anticipating monetary easing, some observers
sounded a note of caution.
"The markets seem mildly complacent; I would be interested
to see what would happen if suddenly the Fed failed to deliver
on some of that stimulus," Jacobsen said.