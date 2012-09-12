* Stocks up after top German court backs euro zone bailout
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks opened higher and
global shares reached a five-month high after Germany's top
court gave its go-ahead to the euro zone's new rescue fund and
the market anticipated more liquidity from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The German Constitutional Court allowed Germany to ratify
the new rescue fund and budget, but gave parliament veto powers
over future increases in the size of the fund.
Oil also rose as the German court ruling cleared a potential
obstacle on the road to aiding the euro zone and global economy.
Oil was also boosted on political risk, underscored by the
killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other staff
members.
"We have the expectation for some liquidity - by the Fed, by
the ECB, and Mario Draghi has been aggressive in his
statements," said Leo Kelly, managing director at HighTower
Advisors in Sparks, Maryland, referring to the European Central
Bank president.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.45 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 13,355.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.38 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,437.94. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.89 points, or 0.16
percent, at 3,109.42.
The Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting on
W ednesday and markets expect it to announce more easing measures
when the meeting concludes on Thursday.
European stocks touched a 14-month high and yields on
Spanish and Italian debt fell after the German court decision.
The decline in Spanish bond yields to well
below 6 percent prompted Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
say improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary.
On Wall Street, Apple Inc will be in focus when it
unveils its newest iPhone, widely expected to offer 4G wireless
technology for the first time and a 4-inch display, bigger than
the current 3.5 inches. Apple shares slipped 0.02 percent to
$660.42 in early trade.
Facebook Inc rose 5.98 percent to $20.58 in premarket
trading after CEO Mark Zuckerberg soothed investors in his first
major public appearance since the No. 1 social network's rocky
IPO in May; he hinted at new growth areas from mobile to search.
The German Constitutional Court ruling boosted the bonds of
Italy and Spain since the euro zone rescue fund is intended to
contain borrowing costs for those countries.
The euro rose to its highest level since May. The euro has
been the best-performing major global currency since the ECB's
Draghi pledged to do whatever was needed to "preserve" it at the
end of July. It hit a four-month high of $1.2936 versus a
broadly weaker dollar and rose to a two-month high
against sterling after the German court ruling.
With riskier assets drawing investors, safe-haven U.S. debt
and German bund futures retreated after the ruling.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 15/32
in price and its yield rose to 1.75 percent from 1.71 percent
late Tuesday.
Bund futures fell to their lowest level since July. In
contrast, Spanish and Italian bonds rallied, with yields down 10
and 6 basis points, respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
gained 0.19 percent , after the German
court decision, having been up just 0.07 percent beforehand. The
MSCI global share index, up 6.5 percent since
the end of July, hit a five-month high of 332.42 points before
dipping back slightly as profit-taking set in.