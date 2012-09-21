* S&P erases losses for week
* Signs that Spain is moving toward bailout
* Oil tops $111 on Middle East, North Sea supply worries
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Stocks and the euro rebounded
on Friday as expectations that Spain will seek a bailout that
could resolve its debt problems improved the sentiment on Europe
Spain is considering speeding up a planned rise in the
retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet conditions
of an expected international sovereign aid package, sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The sources also said
Spain may freeze pensions, something that the country's deputy
prime minister later denied.
Oil prices rose on supply worries over tensions in the
Middle East and delays in North Sea shipments. Brent crude
climbed 1.2 percent above $111 a barrel, though it
remains down almost 5 percent on the week.
"There is that news out of Europe, where they seem to be
making more progress towards helping Spain out, so that is going
to continue to kind of support us, for sure,"
The euro rose against the dollar, helped by the outlook for
Spain. Volume was thin ahead of the weekend, exacerbating
volatility, and traders said the euro may struggle to extend
gains amid uncertainty over the timing of a potential bailout.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble dented
expectations by saying on Friday that Spain did not need a
sovereign bailout on top of the package already agreed for its
banks because it was on the right path to regain the confidence
of markets.
A jump in the shares of Apple Inc, the most
valuable U.S. company, helped boost Wall Street. Apple shares
hit a record high of $705.07 after it debuted the latest version
of its iPhone worldwide, before the shares pared gains slightly
to trade up 0.8 percent to $704.54.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.48 points,
or 0.21 percent, at 13,625.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.96 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,464.22. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.59 points, or 0.43
percent, at 3,189.55.
With Friday's gains, the S&P is flat for the week.
Year-to-date, the benchmark index is up 16 percent, boosted by
concerted central bank economic stimulus measures. Investors
have been looking for reasons to keep pushing equities higher
after steep gains since June.
European shares also rose, with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 closing up 0.4 percent after having
briefly tested 14-month highs earlier. Banks led gains, driven
by Spanish banks BBVA and Banco Santander on
the expectations for progress in solving Spain's debt problem.
The MSCI global index climbed 0.5 percent.
The expiration of options contracts could spur some volatility
later in the U.S. session.
The euro, which has lost around 1.5 percent since
hitting a 4-1/2-month high a week ago, was up 0.22 percent at
$1.2996, having briefly climbed back above the psychologically
important $1.30 mark.
The dollar fell 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies
to 79.348, bringing it closer to the 6-1/2-month low of
78.601 hit last week in the wake of aggressive monetary easing
by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
With all eyes on whether Spain will call for aid, support
for the euro was seen at Thursday's low, which stood just above
its 233-day moving average at $1.2915.
Markets brushed off a well-flagged report from the UK
showing that plans to reduce its deficit have fallen behind
target as the European debt crisis has hit global growth.
The news followed Italy's warning late on Wednesday that its
recession will be far more severe than forecast, making it
harder to reduce the country's debt burden.
UNACCEPTABLE YIELDS
Underlining fears about faltering global growth, the World
Trade Organization cut its global trade forecast to 2.5 percent
from 3.7 percent on Friday.
In bond markets, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 3/32 in price, the yield at 1.7545 percent.
Yields on Spain and Italy's 10-year bonds
were slightly higher, while demand for German
government bonds also eased as investors adjusted positions
ahead of the weekend amid the growing speculation that Spain is
preparing for a bailout. December Bund futures settled
at 140.00, down 21 ticks on the day.
The ECB's new plan that requires struggling countries to
submit to fiscal rehabilitation programs in order to qualify for
bond-buying support in the open market has been a key factor in
the sharp drop in Italian and Spanish borrowing costs and the
15-20 percent surge in major stock markets.
Gold prices hovered at a 6-1/2-month high, rising 0.2
percent to $1,770.76 an ounce.