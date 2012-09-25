* Stock markets looking for catalyst to extend rally
* Stimulus expectations underpin markets
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Stocks were little changed on
Tuesday after U.S. markets began to drag later in New York trade
as investors sought a catalyst to justify further gains after
the latest stimulus plan.
The euro rose but was still about two cents from the
4-1/2-month peak posted against the U.S. dollar. Lingering
concerns over Spain's funding problems and renewed worries about
global growth weighed on markets.
Earlier Wall Street had been buoyed by end-of-quarter buying
by funds and a higher-than-expected reading of confidence among
American consumers.
But as the day wore on in New York and major U.S asset
manager BlackRock said the strong equity rally this year has run
its course, the gains were erased as analysts debated whether
the drop was temporary or stocks had more room to run.
The MSCI world equity index was little
changed at 336.288. European shares gained 0.4 percent.
"Any downdraft is going to be abbreviated with the
recognition of the fact the Fed has effectively put a floor in
the market, and it's not just the Fed, it's the ECB as well,"
said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey. "What we are kind of dealing with here is a
rudderless ship - there is no economic data to support any sort
of robust buy activity."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.50
points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,532.42. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.03 points, or 0.21 percent, at
1,453.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.46
points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,153.32.
U.S. stocks rose at the open after comments late on Monday
from the president of the San Francisco Fed suggested the
central bank was not done taking action to stimulate the economy
. That overshadowed a pessimistic outlook from
Caterpillar.
U.S. stocks were also supported early by a private sector
report showing U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest
level in seven months in September as Americans were more
optimistic about the job market and income prospects.
"There are some incrementally positive consumer numbers and
housing data," said Dan Veru, chief investment officer at
Palisade Capital Management LLC in Fort Lee, New Jersey, which
oversees $3.6 billion. "It's in the face of a weaker forecast
from Caterpillar but difficult to get too upset about stuff they
are talking about for 2015."
Caterpillar shares fell 2.8 percent in New York
trade. On Monday, Caterpillar Inc cut its 2015 profit outlook,
warning that weaker commodity prices would result in a
bigger-than-expected decline in demand. [ID: nL1E8KOGZR].
EURO HIGHER
U.S. data showed single-family home prices rose for a sixth
month in a row in July, though the improvement was not as strong
as expected and had minimal impact on trading.
The euro rose 0.2 percent at $1.2947.
The euro extended gains against the greenback after the U.S.
consumer confidence data. The overall support for the single
currency rally in recent weeks was the European Central Bank's
offer to provide bailout funds to indebted governments - if they
seek its help and are willing to accept tough conditions.
But investors were not making huge bets.
"Fears about Europe's situation remain among investors, with
the focus mostly on Spain, but Greece is also still a concern,"
said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street
Global Markets in Tokyo.
At the center of market concerns is what happens next in
Spain, where the government is due this week to present its
draft budget for 2013, outline new structural reforms for the
economy and release the results of stress tests on the banking
sector.
There are also concerns about Greece, which is due to hear
soon from the "troika" of international lenders - the IMF, ECB
and European Commission - on the prospects of further loans to
finance government outlays.
U.S. Treasury debt prices were mixed.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
3/32, with the yield at 1.7025 percent. The 2-year U.S. Treasury
note was down 1/32, with the yield at 0.2703 percent.
GROWTH CONCERNS
After the recent central bank actions, many investors have
become convinced that markets can rally further. But they
believe any gains are highly dependent on signs the slowdown in
the global economy has bottomed.
"The majority of central banks are in total, outspoken
reflationary mode. That's a big story," said Didier Duret, chief
investment officer at ABN Amro Private Banking in London.
"They are intervening actively for a very clear reasons: to
support the economy in the U.S., to support the funding in
Europe and to support also the economies in emerging markets."
Duret said the main trigger for the next move up will likely
be signs of a strengthening U.S. recovery.