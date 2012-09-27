* Spain 2013 focuses on cuts to spending vs tax hikes
* U.S. economic data mixed
* Crude oil above $110 on Iran tensions
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Stocks rallied and the euro
rebounded from two-week lows on Thursday after the Spanish
government said it would cut spending sharply and opened the
door for a potential European bailout.
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria
announced a timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013
budget focused on spending cuts rather than tax rises as the
country continues to negotiate a possible European aid package
to ease the country's high borrowing costs..
Officials said Spain was still analysing the terms of the
potential European Central Bank bond buying program announced
earlier this month and added a decision on an aid request will
be taken when the effect of the spending cuts is fully known.
"If there's a solution where (Spain) can lower their yields,
then there's a possibility Spain will find a way to pull
themselves out of this mess. Stocks are popping on this, and so
is gold," said Mike Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global
Investors in San Antonio.
The euro, which has lost more than 1.6 percent over
the last two weeks, rose to $1.2891 after hitting a low of
$1.283 earlier in the day.
Talk on Thursday that the China Securities Regulatory
Commission would announce steps to support beleaguered domestic
markets was also positive for relatively risky investments.
.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.6
percent to 332.53.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.44
points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,428.95. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 5.15 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,438.47.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.66 points, or 0.57
percent, at 3,111.36.
Spot gold rose to $1,778.64 and was on track for its
biggest one-day gain in two weeks.
DOUBTS ABOUT SPAIN
Euro zone worries have come back into investor focus over
the last week as the rally in stockmarkets resulting from
stimulus announced by the Federal Reserve and ECB has given way
to doubts about whether Spain would submit to a politically
painful rescue program.
Conscious that seeking help from EU partners would carry
conditions for budget savings that would be unpopular at home,
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had said he is not sure if
a bailout is needed.
Protests in Spain and Greece against austerity measures had
roiled markets on Wednesday, sending 10-year Spanish bond yields
back above the 6 percent threshold.
Spanish yields were slightly lower on Thursday at 5.959
percent while the German 10-year Bund was flat at
1.465 percent.
US DATA MIXED
A report showing U.S. durable goods orders falling by a
larger than expected amount in August, and another estimating
second-quarter gross domestic product below expectations
curtailed gains in stocks, though a fall in initial jobless
claims in the latest week was taken as encouraging.
.
Separately, the Labor Department said the U.S. economy
likely created 386,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March
than previously estimated, in a preliminary estimate of its
annual "benchmark" revision to closely watched payrolls data.
"You put it all together, a lot of this is backward-looking
data, some of this is more forward-looking, said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer at Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York. "It's certainly a negative but not a disaster at all and
the stock market is not reacting significantly here to this
news."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 10/32, with the yield at 1.647 percent.
Oil prices rose as renewed worries over supply disruptions
from the Middle East due to anti-Israeli and anti-Western
comments from Iran, helped keep Brent futures above $110.
Brent crude was up 1.4 percent at $111.63. U.S.
crude rose 1.3 percent to $91.24.