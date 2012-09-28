* Spanish bank audit, French budget in focus
* U.S. data adds to risk aversion, pushes stock markets
lower
* Dollar gains on same risk aversion
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Stocks fell, Spain's borrowing
costs climbed and the euro slipped on Friday as initial optimism
about Madrid's debt-cutting plans gave way to anxiety over its
troubled banks and faltering global growth.
A report showing business activity in the U.S. Midwest
contracted this month for the first time since September 2009
knocked U.S. stocks lower while the dollar strengthened against
the euro as investors shunned risk.
The MSCI index of world stocks was down 0.5
percent. Madrid's IBEX led the falls, down 1 percent as
an early lift from Spain's new round of spending cuts collapsed.
"At some point that (Spanish) credibility issue is likely to
come back," said Derek Halpenny, European head of FX research at
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi in London. "This is the fifth package -
so the history of previous packages is that they weren't enough
and lacked credibility."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.46
points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,397.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.88 points, or 0.61 percent, at
1,438.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.43
points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,115.17.
Despite Friday's losses, the S&P has advanced around 5.5
percent over the past three months.
Spain will remain in focus, analysts said, with the results
of an independent audit of the country's banks to be published
later in the day, while Moody's Investors Service is expected to
finish a rating review which may cost Madrid its sovereign
investment grade status.
Investors fretted the euro zone was failing to gain control
over its debt crisis as Spain's borrowing costs rose back above
6 percent and France reported increased debt. The 10-year
Spanish bond last yielded 5.975 percent after
peaking at 6.079 percent.
The spending cuts announced by Spain had temporarily raised
hopes the way was open for a bailout by the European Central
Bank, which would buy Spain's debt in an effort to lower its
crippling borrowing costs.
Euro zone inflation data added to upward pressure on the
single currency as a surprise rise in Eurostat's flash September
reading cast doubts over the near-term chances of another
interest rate cut from the ECB.
France is also under the microscope and President Francois
Hollande's fiscal credibility on the line. His first annual
budget, France's toughest in 30 years, raised taxes to bring in
30 billion euros ($39 billion) to keep deficit-cutting promises.
France announced its public-sector debt rose almost 2
percent to 91 percent of GDP. Greece's battered economy showed
little sign of recovery as the latest retail data showed sales
plunged 9.1 percent year-on-year in July.
The single currency fell 0.4 percent to $1.2859 as
risk aversion rose after the U.S. data. The dollar gained 0.2
percent against the yen, while the euro fell 0.2 percent
against the Japanese currency.
But despite its wobbling economy and the negative sentiment
it conveys for risk assets elsewhere in the world, China's yuan
hit an all-time high versus the dollar.
Alongside gains in the dollar, the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was up 13/32, with the yield at 1.6095
percent.
"We had been seeing good data recently, but now we seem to
be following the slowdown in China and Europe and we're seeing
weakness," said Paul Nolte, managing director at Dearborn
Partners in Chicago.
In commodity markets, gold surrendered gains on Friday as
the dollar rallied on risk aversion but the metal stayed on
track for its biggest quarterly gain in more than two years on
the back of this month's central bank easing measures.
Oil markets were still firm with those investors more
inclined to bet economic reforms in Spain will work even as
tight gasoline supply in the United States helps to underpin the
crude market.
Brent crude futures for November rose 0.6 percent to $112.65
per barrel. U.S. crude rose 0.1 percent to
$91.99.