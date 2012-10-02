* Spain seen requesting bailout, but uncertainty weighs
* Worries on 3rd-quarter earnings dog stock markets
* Gold holds near highest level of the year
* Aussie dollar slips as RBA cuts rates
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 2 The euro rose against the dollar
on Tuesday on expectations that a request by Spain for a bailout
is imminent, but major stock markets fell on uncertainty of when
Madrid will make its request and growing uneasiness over
third-quarter earnings.
European officials said on Monday that Spain is ready to
make the request for a euro zone bailout as early as next
weekend, although Germany has signaled that it should hold off.
A request for a bailout is viewed as positive for financial
markets because it would trigger Spanish bond buying by the
European Central Bank, which would lower the country's borrowing
costs. It would also remove another layer of uncertainty in the
region's three-year old debt crisis.
"Spain being rescued would be good for risk assets and
ultimately global growth, but while the benefits are largely
priced in, we're still getting conflicting signals that
understandably have investors apprehensive," said Brian Barish,
president of Cambiar Investors LLC in Denver, who helps oversee
$7 billion.
"Until we get some kind of clarity, we should expect a lot
of volatility and difficulty holding onto gains," Barish said.
Adding to the confusion about when aid could arrive, Spanish
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that a request for
European aid was not imminent.
The MSCI global stock index slipped 0.1
percent to 332.84.
Wall Street stocks surrendered early gains and turned
negative. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 68.46
points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,446.65. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 3.21 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,441.28.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 4.41 points, or 0.14
percent, to 3,109.12.
The Dow was pressured by stocks closely tied to the pace of
growth, including heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc
and plane maker Boeing Co. A major headwind for the
global economy has been falling demand from Europe, which has
been drifting toward recession.
Weaker-than-expected results from fertilizer producer Mosaic
added to worries about the third-quarter earnings
season, which will kick off in earnest next week. Mosaic shares
slid 4.7 percent and were the biggest percentage decliner on the
S&P.
The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European shares
fell 0.3 percent to end at 1,101.89 points, also weighed by
doubts over third-quarter results and weakness in basic
resources stocks.
"The real key to create confidence is positive earnings
surprises, positive economic data surprises," said Philip
Isherwood, European strategist at Absolute Strategy Research.
INVESTORS ON EDGE
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2927, notching a
second straight day of gains against the greenback, while the
dollar gained 0.2 percent against the yen to 78.10 yen.
But uncertainty over the timing of Spain's request for aid
kept investors on edge, with many selling the euro at higher
levels. Another risk factor is rating agency Moody's soon-to-be
announced review of Spain's rating, which could see it cut to
junk status.
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, said worries about euro zone growth
would keep the European Central Bank in easing mode, capping any
euro upside.
Investors also awaited a number of central bank meetings
later this week. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England
and the Bank of Japan all meet this week, although none is
expected to change benchmark interest rates.
Earlier on Tuesday, Australia's central bank cut its main
rate by a quarter point to 3.25 percent. The Australian dollar
fell to a one-month low of $1.0291 and last traded down
0.9 percent at $1.0297.
U.S. Treasuries prices reversed early losses to edge higher
as stock losses boosted the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32, with the yield
at 1.6146 percent.
Brent crude slipped 31 cents to $111.88 a barrel as
investors weighed a weaker outlook for fuel demand and sluggish
economic growth. U.S. crude fell 16 cents to $92.32.
Gold prices remained close to their highest level of
the year. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Spot gold was last
at $1,772.99 an ounce.