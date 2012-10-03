* U.S. services sector, private jobs data top forecasts
* Europe, China show signs of further slowing
* Oil falls sharply on worries about economy, demand
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. stocks edged higher in
volatile trade on Wednesday and the dollar strengthened, helped
by better-than-expected news on the U.S. economy, while oil
prices slumped more than $3 as signs of a slowdown in China
stoked worries about demand for crude.
The gloomier outlook on China and a further slowdown in the
euro zone's economy weighed on the euro, which also was hit by
uncertainty about when Spain will request the bailout seen as
necessary to relieve the euro zone debt crisis.
The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector, which
dominates the country's economy, picked up in September, while
private employers added more jobs last month than expected,
according to separate industry reports on Wednesday.
The data came ahead of the first of three presidential
debates Wednesday night in Denver and the government's closely
watched monthly payrolls report on Friday.
Earlier, surveys showed the euro zone's economic woes
worsened last month and China's slowdown looked likely to extend
to a seventh quarter, suggesting recent bold actions by global
central banks have yet to convince consumers to start spending
again.
"China is slowing down and we are as well, but we still
have growth," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at
FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago. "The real question is does
Europe drag China down and us with it."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 10.96 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 13,493.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.28 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,450.03. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 11.95 points, or 0.38
percent, to 3,131.99.
Consumer discretionary stocks posted the strongest gains,
with the S&P consumer discretionary index rising 0.8 percent.
Amazon rose more than 1 percent, and homebuilder
PulteGroup rose over 6 percent.
But lower oil and metals prices weighed on energy and
materials shares. The S&P materials index and the energy
sector index were both negative.
The MSCI global stock index dropped 0.1
percent to 333.16. The FTSEurofirst-300 index of pan-European
shares slipped 0.1 percent to end at 1,100.84 points.
Against the yen, the dollar rose as high 78.58 yen,
its highest level since Sept. 19. It was last at 78.50 yen, up
0.5 percent on the day.
The euro lost 0.1 percent to $1.2908.
Spain's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, on Tuesday quashed
speculation the country could apply for a bailout as soon as
this weekend, but expectations are high that Spain will
eventually request aid.
"We expect Spain to apply for aid and relatively soon,
within the next one to three weeks," said Richard Falkenhall,
currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm. "This will be a further
relief for the euro, but it's still not solving the underlying
problems of the euro zone."
COPPER RETREATS
Signs of a slowdown in China weighed on metals prices, with
copper snapping four days of gains. China accounted for 40
percent of refined copper demand last year.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
at $8,290 a tonne, down from Tuesday's close of $8,325.50. The
metal, which is used in power and construction, had gained more
than 2 percent over the past four sessions.
Oil prices fell sharply on the concerns about the global
economy and crude demand. Brent November crude futures
lost $2.99 to $108.58 a barrel. U.S. November crude shed
$3.35 to $88.54 a barrel€.
Prices briefly pared losses after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report showed
crude stocks fell last week in the United States, against
expectations for an inventory build.
"The global economy is in a rut , and even with supportive
EIA data crude is down," said Dan Flynn, an analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Spot gold was up slightly at $1,775.60. Prices hit
$1,791.20 earlier this week, their highest since last November.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1/32, with
the yield at 1.6215 percent.