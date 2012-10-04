* Wall Street trades higher for a 4th day in a row
* Euro higher after Draghi comments on preserving euro
* Oil rebounds on tensions between Syria and Turkey
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The euro hit a two-week high
against the dollar on Thursday and global shares gained after
the head of the European Central Bank reiterated a commitment to
preserve the euro.
U.S. data showing the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week
added to the positive tone in equity markets. It came a day
before the government's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.
Oil prices rallied more than $3 a day after registering a
steep fall as Turkey's retaliatory strikes on a Syria heightened
tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied
following a fire at a refinery in Texas.
ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking after the bank held
benchmark lending rates steady at 0.75 percent, said "the euro
is irreversible." He also said the ECB is ready to buy the bonds
of troubled euro-zone economies that ask for it.
"What strikes me was Draghi reiterating his commitment to
preserve the euro, and that has eased break-up concerns," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington. "His commitment to the bond-buying plan
was a positive for the euro as well."
The euro rose 0.9 percent to $1.3026. It earlier
traded as high as $1.3030, the highest level since Sept. 21.
Against the yen, the euro gained 0.8 percent to 102.05 yen
.
The S&P 500 rose for a fourth session, with financial shares
leading the advance buoyed by Draghi's remarks. The S&P
financial index rose 1.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 85.28 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 13,579.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 10.02 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,461.01. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.93 points, or 0.32
percent, to 3,145.16.
The Federal Reserve may adopt numerical thresholds for
inflation and joblessness that would serve as guideposts for
policy, according to minutes from a September meeting, at which
the U.S. central bank launched an open-ended bond buying program
to stimulate the economy.
The MSCI global stock index edged up 0.8
percent to 335.77. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed down 0.1 percent at 1,100.33, weighed by the gloomy
economic sentiment in Europe.
Speculation that Friday's U.S. jobs data will show
stronger-than-expected growth in September weighed on Treasury
prices. The benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down 10/32, its
yield rising to 1.6508 percent.
"Some accounts believe the payrolls data will be better than
the consensus forecast," said Tom di Galoma, managing director
at Navigate Advisors LLC, noting a report from consultants
Challenger, Gray & Christmas showing planned job cuts announced
for the month of September hit a 15-year low.
Brent crude rose $3.50 to $111.67 per barrel, after
falling to its lowest since Sept. 20 on Wednesday. U.S. crude
rose $3.18 cents to $91.32, after dropping to its lowest
since Aug. 3 in the previous session.
Turkey's military hit targets inside Syria for the second
day on Thursday after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory
killed five Turkish civilians, marking the most serious
cross-border escalation of the 18-month-old uprising in Syria.
Weakness in the U.S. dollar, which fell 0.7 percent against
a basket of currencies also supported dollar-denominated
commodities like oil.
"Turkey's strikes on Syria caused the short covering after
yesterday's losses in crude and the stock market rise and weak
dollar also were factors," said Gene McGillian, an analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Spot gold rose to an 11-month high of $1,794.40 and
last traded at $1,791.95 an ounce.