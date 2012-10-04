* Wall Street trades higher for a 4th day in a row
* Euro higher after Draghi comments on preserving euro
* Oil rebounds on tensions between Syria and Turkey
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 4 The euro hit a two-week high
against the dollar on Thursday and global shares gained after
the head of the European Central Bank reiterated a commitment to
preserve the euro.
U.S. data showing the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits rose only slightly after a big drop
the prior week added to the positive tone in equity markets. The
data came a day before the government's closely watched monthly
report on the job market.
Oil prices rallied 4 percent a day after registering a steep
fall as Turkey's retaliatory strikes on Syria heightened
tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied
following a fire at a refinery in Texas.
ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking after the bank held
benchmark lending rates steady at 0.75 percent, said "the euro
is irreversible." He also said the ECB is ready to buy the bonds
of troubled euro-zone economies that ask for it.
"What strikes me was Draghi reiterating his commitment to
preserve the euro, and that has eased break-up concerns," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington. "His commitment to the bond-buying plan
was a positive for the euro as well."
The euro rose 0.9 percent to $1.3015. It earlier
traded as high as $1.3031, the highest level since Sept. 21.
Against the yen, the euro gained 0.8 percent to 102.12 yen
.
The S&P 500 extended gains for a fourth day on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 80.75
points, or 0.60 percent, to 13,575.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to
1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.23
points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,149.46.
The Federal Reserve released minutes from its September
policy meeting that revealed some reservations about the U.S.
central bank's latest stimulus. Market reaction was muted.
The Fed may adopt numerical thresholds for inflation and
joblessness that would serve as guideposts for policy, according
to the minutes.
The MSCI global stock index edged up 0.8
percent to 335.77. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed down 0.1 percent at 1,100.33, weighed by the gloomy
economic sentiment in Europe.
Speculation that Friday's U.S. jobs data will show
stronger-than-expected growth in September weighed on Treasury
prices. The benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down 16/32, its
yield rising to 1.6715 percent.
"Some accounts believe the payrolls data will be better than
the consensus forecast," said Tom di Galoma, managing director
at Navigate Advisors LLC, noting a report from consultants
Challenger, Gray & Christmas showing planned job cuts announced
for the month of September hit a 15-year low.
Brent crude rose $4.41 to settle at $112.58 per
barrel, a day after falling to its lowest price since Sept. 20.
U.S. crude climbed $3.57 to settle at $91.71, after
dropping to its lowest since Aug. 3 on Wednesday.
Turkey's military hit targets inside Syria for a second day
on Thursday after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory
killed five Turkish civilians, marking the most serious
cross-border escalation of the 18-month-old uprising in Syria.
Weakness in the U.S. dollar, which fell 0.8 percent against
a basket of currencies, also supported dollar-denominated
commodities like oil.
"Turkey's strikes on Syria caused the short covering after
yesterday's losses in crude, and the stock market rise and weak
dollar also were factors," said Gene McGillian, an analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Spot gold rose to an 11-month high of $1,794.40 and
last traded at $1,790.60 an ounce.