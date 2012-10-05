* U.S. jobless rate falls to 7.8 percent, an almost
four-year low
* Global shares gain; Dow Industrials at nearly 5-year high
* Dollar hits two-week high vs yen; bond prices tumble
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Global shares edged higher on
Friday and Treasury prices tumbled after the U.S. unemployment
rate unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low, pointing to
improvement in the labor market.
Wall Street, however, erased early gains with the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq turning negative in afternoon trading, suggesting
the market may struggle to make further progress with
third-quarter earnings season starting next week.
The dollar advanced to a two-week high versus the yen and
the euro gained as investors sold the U.S. and Japanese
currencies, which are often perceived as safe havens.
The United States added 114,000 jobs last month, driving the
jobless rate down to 7.8 percent, its lowest since January 2009,
the Labor Department reported. Payroll gains for both July and
August were revised higher.
"The details were about as good as they realistically could
be under the circumstances," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
The MSCI global stock index rose 0.2 percent
to 336.23.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.71 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 13,588.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 1.96 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,459.44. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 13.46 points, or 0.43
percent, to 3,136.00.
The S&P 500 is still up 16.4 percent so far this year. The
benchmark is on track for its best yearly run since 2009 when
stocks rebounded after the financial crisis.
"On the negative side, the speed with which the market will
get overbought on continued strength may pose a problem," said
Ralph Edwards, director of derivatives strategy at ITG in New
York.
"The market never had a truly ugly day since the highs
registered on September 14th."
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index rallied 1 percent
to close at 1,111.65.
European markets had risen earlier after reassurance from
the European Central Bank on Thursday that it stood ready to buy
Spain's bonds if it requested aid. The ECB also said Europe had
a "fully effective backstop mechanism in place" to protect the
euro.
The ECB envisions buying large volumes of sovereign debt for
periods of one to two months once its bond-buying program is
triggered, senior central bank sources told Reuters.
The dollar rose to 78.87 yen, the highest since Sept. 19,
before pulling back to 78.70 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day
. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3022.
Safe-haven government bond prices fell. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 18/32, with the yield at
1.7341 percent.
"Treasuries sank after the jobs report," said Cary Leahey,
economist and senior advisor to Decision Economics in New York.
"Though September job growth was close to expectations,
several facets of the report, particularly the large drop in the
unemployment rate to 7.8 percent, suggested that the Fed was
closer to the exit window," he said, referring to the Federal
Reserve's program of unconventional monetary easing.
Brent futures lost 56 cents to settle at $112.02 a
barrel. U.S. crude futures eased $1.83 to settle at
$89.88 per barrel, after climbing nearly 4 percent in the prior
session.
Gold touched its highest level since last November, taking a
cue from euro strength. Spot gold rose above $1,795 an ounce
earlier and last traded at $1,775.