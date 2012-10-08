* World Bank cuts its growth forecast on China
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 8 World shares and oil prices fell
on Monday on worries about dim growth prospects for the global
economy and on expectations for a weak U.S. corporate earnings
reporting season.
Jitters over the euro zone debt crisis knocked the euro down
from two-week highs with uncertainty about Spain persisting
after a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg said
the country did not yet need a bailout.
The lackluster tone in markets was set early after the World
Bank cut its growth expectations the East Asia and Pacific
region, including economic powerhouse China.
Heading into the U.S. third quarter corporate earnings
reporting season - which starts on Tuesday with a report from
Alcoa - analysts forecast earnings will fall 2.4 percent
from the year-ago quarter
That would mark the first decline in three years and make it
difficult to justify keeping U.S. stocks near recent peaks.
Recent warnings from large multinationals such as FedEx Corp
, Hewlett-Packard Co and Caterpillar Inc
have already made investors wary.
On Wall Street, equities trading volume was the lowest so
far this year on Monday as the U.S. government and the bond
market were closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
"Certainly there have been a lot of downward revisions in
earnings in general," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "Some
people are predicting that we may see an overall decline in
earnings, so there may be some defensive posturing and
profit-taking."
U.S. stocks finished the day modestly lower, while European
shares fell 1.0 percent. World shares as measured by
the MSCI world equity index were down 0.7
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 26.50
points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,583.65. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was off 5.05 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,455.88.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.83 points, or 0.76
percent, to 3,112.35.
About 4.1 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, compared with the
year-to-date daily average of 6.54 billion to last Friday.
CHINA SLOWDOWN
Earlier the World Bank said there was a risk the economic
slowdown in China could worsen and last longer than many
analysts have forecast. Still, the international lender expects
China to have a soft landing. It revised its forecast to growth
of 7.7 percent this year and 8.1 percent for next year.
Earlier this year, the World Bank had forecast 8.2 percent
growth for China in 2012 and 8.6 percent in 2013.
China's role as the last major growth engine in the world
economy amplified the impact of the World Bank's forecasts in
commodity markets.
Monday's World Bank forecast deflated some of last week's
positive sentiment in markets spurred by an unexpected drop in
the U.S. unemployment rate.
Fears slower global economic growth would curb oil demand
initially sent Brent crude oil prices lower, but tension
in the Middle East helped the commodity pare losses in choppy
trading.
Brent edged down 20 cents to settle at $111.82 a barrel,
recovering after falling to a session low of $110.54. U.S. crude
fell a second straight session, dropping 55 cents to
settle at $89.33 a barrel
EURO DRAG
Uncertainty over the next steps in solving the euro zone's
debt crisis, coupled with the weak economic outlook weighed on
the euro, which was 0.5 percent lower at $1.2970.
Euro zone finance ministers said Spain was taking steps to
overhaul its economy and did not need a bailout, at least for
now.
Arriving at a meeting in Luxembourg to discuss Greece and
Spain and to inaugurate the euro zone's permanent bailout
mechanism, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
Madrid had made clear it wanted no help.
"Perhaps those types of comments are not necessarily
positive for the euro in the sense that markets are still
looking for a Spanish request as the next big step forward for
Europe," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
The euro had hit two-week highs on Friday. The U.S. dollar
was up 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies.
In Europe, fresh data showed investor sentiment had improved
for a second consecutive month in October thanks largely to the
monetary easing by central banks and Germany's backing for a new
permanent bailout fund for the European currency bloc.
German export data for August also surprised by jumping 2.4
percent month-on-month, surpassing expectations for a drop of
0.5 percent in a Reuters poll of 17 economists.