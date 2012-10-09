* World shares fall after IMF forecasts weaker growth
* Oil jumps on supply concerns as Middle East tension mounts
* Uncertainty over Spain and Greece pressures euro
* Start of U.S. earnings season adds to investor caution
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 9 Global equities and the euro
fell on Tuesday on concerns over the U.S. earnings outlook and a
stark warning from the IMF about global growth, while oil jumped
on escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Government debt prices rose in a bid for safety as anxiety
among investors picked up on the International Monetary Fund's
gloomier view of the global economy.
The uncertain outlook for Spain and Greece added to
concerns. Tens of thousands of angry Greek protesters filled the
streets of Athens during a visit by German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who offered sympathy but no promise of further aid on
her first visit since the euro crisis erupted three years ago.
Spanish bond yields rose after euro zone finance ministers
said on Monday that Madrid did not need a bailout yet, adding to
uncertainty about when Spain will ask for aid, widely seen as
inevitable.
Equity investors were also in a cautious mood as they
awaited the kick-off of the U.S. quarterly earnings season, due
to start in earnest after the market close with the release of
results by aluminum maker Alcoa.
"The tone of the market still feels greatly uncertain as we
head into earnings season in the United States, and indeed the
market is now focusing its attention that way as it seeks out
bad news wherever it can find it," said Brad Bechtel, managing
director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
Losses in technology shares led Wall Street lower after
brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies
stoked worries about third-quarter U.S. earnings.
Shares of Intel, the world's largest semiconductor maker,
lost 2.8 percent to $21.89 after negative reports by at least
two brokerages. Robert W. Baird & Co cut its price target for
Intel, citing weak demand for notebooks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.85
points, or 0.74 percent, at 13,483.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.13 points, or 0.90 percent, at
1,442.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 46.98
points, or 1.51 percent, at 3,065.37.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
company shares fell 0.5 percent to close at 1,095.95, while
MSCI's all-country world equity index slid 0.9
percent.
Disappointing corporate results could also weigh on the
euro. Stocks and the euro move together 90 percent of the time,
Reuters data showed, with the euro rising as stocks gain.
The euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.2870. The U.S. Dollar
Index rose 0.6 percent at 80.020.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
4/32 in price to yield 1.7167 percent.
Spanish bond yields rose after investors trimmed
expectations of a swift solution to Madrid's debt problems as
politicians in Spain resisted seeking a bailout.
Yields on Spanish 10-year government bonds
were 10 basis points higher on the day at 5.83 percent, but well
below the July peak of 7.8 percent.
Concern about Greece also resurfaced after European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi told a European Parliament committee
that Greece has made progress on reforming its economy but has
more work to do.
"Some things have improved in the last two or three months,
but I think the road ahead is still long and it's uphill,"
Draghi said.
The IMF, one of Greece's main lenders, said in a report that
Athens would miss the five-year debt reduction target that is a
condition for the country's 130-billion-euro bailout.
The IMF outlook "was adding to the downbeat sentiment. It
was a confirmation of slow growth globally," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist with TD Securities in New
York. "That's why we are settling back into this trading range."
The threat of supply disruption in a tense Middle East
countered concerns about slower growth and resulting sluggish
demand for oil.
NATO said it had drawn up plans to defend Turkey if
necessary against any further spillover of violence from Syria,
where rebels and government forces are fighting for control.
Brent futures settled up $2.68 to $114.50 a barrel.
U.S. crude gained $3.06 to settle at $92.39, also
rebounding after two consecutive sessions of declines.
Copper prices steadied on expectations of further pro-growth
policies from top consumer China, but later slipped as risk
assets sold off.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.3 percent at $8,145.25 a tonne.