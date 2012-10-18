* Greenback hits two-month high versus yen
* Weak data, earnings, cap advance in stocks
* Spanish benchmark yield ticks lower after auction
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 18 Global shares were little
changed on Thursday following the best three-day run in a month,
as weak earnings out of Europe offset better-than-expected
Chinese economic figures.
The euro eased slightly against the dollar, but the single
currency hit a five-month high against the yen in what has been
a strong run as expectations grow that Spain will be bailed out
before long.
Spain and Italy, two of the euro zone's more troubled
economies, both held successful bond sales on Thursday.
U.S. stocks were lower after weekly jobless claims rose far
more than expected. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 remains within
striking distance of its 2012 closing high of 1,465.77.
"This is giving investors a reason to take profits after a
nice little run, but I think we'll go back to focusing on
earnings soon, and we're starting to see buyers come back into
the market already," said Doug DePietro, head of trading at
Evercore Partners in New York.
Wall Street got support from Verizon Communications
after it said revenue was slightly above expectations while
another Dow component, Travelers, posted operating
earnings that were much stronger than expected.
Data showing China likely hit the bottom of a seven
quarter-long economic downturn helped major averages in Asia and
kept overall selling in check.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.09 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 13,563.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.68 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,460.23. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.86 points, or 0.35
percent, at 3,093.26.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was barely changed, close to its best levels in nearly a month.
An MSCI index of global stocks edged up 0.1 percent
after closing Wednesday at its highest in a month.
EURO DIPS BUT HOLDS RECENT GAINS
The dollar climbed to a two-month high against the yen after
the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of
business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose in
October to 5.7 from -1.9 in September.
The euro also weakened against the greenback as the U.S. job
market data overshadowed favorable demand at a Spanish bond
sale.
"Jobless claims reverted to trend at 388,000; last week's
large drop was statistical," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at Worldwide Markets, in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
"Improvement in the (U.S.)labor market will continue to be
fitful and slow."
The single currency fell 0.25 percent on the day to $1.3084,
not too far from Wednesday's one-month peak of $1.3139. Traders
reported large option expiries at $1.3100, which may influence
trade, keeping the euro close to that level.
European leaders will try to bridge deep differences over
plans for a banking union at their summit o n T hursday, but no
substantial decisions are expected. Moves to help Spain, Greece
and Cyprus may come only at a finance ministers' meeting next
month, officials have told Reuters.
Spain remains the most immediate focus of attention, with
the market expecting it to ask formally for international
assistance very shortly, clearing the way for the European
Central Bank to begin buying its bonds.
Spanish government bond yields fell after strong demand at a
debt sale further fueled an improvement in sentiment toward the
country, which hung on to its investment-grade credit rating
earlier this week.
Ten-year Spanish bonds yields, which exceeded
7.6 percent in late July before the ECB promised to act, eased 8
basis points on the day, to 5.41 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
1/32, the yield at 1.8167 percent.
CHINESE DATA HELPS
Equity bulls got relief from data showing China's
third-quarter gross domestic product grew 7.4 percent from a
year earlier, which was below target but in line with
expectations. However, September data for key areas like retail
sales and industrial output did much better than forecast,
pointing toward a recovery.
Brent crude for December dropped below $112 a
barrel, pressured by signs of a healthier supply outlook and the
U.S. jobless claims data, which offset the Chinese GDP data.
Brent was down $1.55 at $111.67 a barrel, while November
U.S. oil fell $1.02 to $91.10.