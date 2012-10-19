* World stock indices lower, euro dips after rally this week
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 19 World stocks and crude oil fell
on Friday as investors took a dim view of U.S. corporate
earnings after General Electric and McDonald's disappointed,
while Europe's debt crisis and ongoing concerns about global
growth also weighed on sentiment.
The euro slipped against the dollar as a perceived lack of
progress on a Spanish bailout request curbed demand. Risk
appetite also eased on a report showing U.S. home resales fell
in September, a reminder that America's housing sector is a long
way from a full recovery.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3024 after
falling as low as $1.3018.
European shares snapped a four-day winning streak as signs
of disagreement among European Union leaders over how to help
the region's debt-ridden banks hit financial stocks.
Equities in Europe might be prone to a bigger fall-back
because of the perceived lack of progress in finding
long-lasting solutions to the euro zone debt crisis, said Luc
Bocahut, a portfolio manager at Monaco-based Tiverton Trading.
"I would be quite bearish here. They really haven't made
much progress," Bocahut said.
U.S. stocks extended their slide to more than 1 percent as
earnings from large multinationals underscored the effect of the
global economic slowdown.
The sell-off occurred on the 25th anniversary of the Black
Monday crash of 1987, when the Dow plummeted 22.6 percent - its
worst ever single-day percentage loss.
Revenue missed analysts' expectations at GE due to
unfavorable exchange rates, while McDonald's profits
also missed expectations because of the weak global economy.
Of the 116 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far in
the U.S. earnings season, 60 percent have exceeded analysts'
estimates, a rate lower than the 67 percent pace of the previous
four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 157.11
points, or 1.16 percent, at 13,391.83. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 18.44 points, or 1.27 percent, at
1,438.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 57.55
points, or 1.87 percent, at 3,015.32.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 1.1 percent at 334.62. In Europe, the pan-regional Euro
STOXX 50 fell 1.45 percent to a preliminary close of
2,536.86.
U.S. Treasury prices edged up as selling pressure that has
hurt the market the past four days subsided. Recent stronger
U.S. economic data and hopes that European leaders are taking
steps to resolve their debt crisis caused a dramatic jump in
Treasuries yields this week amid heavy selling of the debt.
The market is also now pricing in an expectation that the
Federal Reserve will start raising rates in 2014, instead of
2015, for the first time since before Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole in August, said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"The question everyone is asking is 'Was QE3 even
necessary?' given that we are already seeing evidence of a nice
third-quarter rebound," he said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
18/32 to yield 1.7677 percent.
Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent.
December Brent crude oil futures slid $1.45 to
$111.97 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell $1.27 to $90.83 a
barrel.