* Euro gains after Spanish voting clears way to aid request
* Dollar hits 3-month high vs yen as Japan's exports tumble
* U.S. stocks slide on Caterpillar's outlook for global
growth
* Oil prices retreat; Brent falls below $110 a barrel
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 22 Global stocks fell on Monday on
weak corporate results and outlooks, while the euro gained after
a regional vote in Spain was seen as moving a solution to the
euro zone debt crisis one step closer.
U.S. stocks slipped after heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar
Inc slashed its 2012 forecast and warned that the global
economy was slowing more quickly than it had expected.
Caterpillar's comment helped oil prices to retreat, and the
S&P 500 index was on track for a third straight decline after it
suffered its worst one-day fall since late June on Friday.
Peter Kenny, a managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey, said with 15 days to go until the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 6, investors are hesitant, with
the economy close to a stall and the euro zone still a concern.
"It's more of a wait-and-see. Once we have some clarity on
the political front, I think people are going to be more than
willing to put some bets on the table," Kenny said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 78.35
points, or 0.59 percent, at 13,265.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.92 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,425.27.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.59 points, or 0.09
percent, at 3,003.03.
Shares of Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for the
economy, rose and fell in rocky trade. Caterpillar was last up
0.8 percent at $84.52.
"Caterpillar is a cyclical stock, and there's always a
battle between a slowdown in the economy and growth
expectations," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett
Financial Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida. "The stock is
extremely volatile during periods when the economic outlook is
uncertain."
Caterpillar's lowered outlook helped push European shares
lower as it echoed other corporate views in recent weeks. By the
European market close, all STOXX Europe 600 sectors
except financials were negative.
The news from the U.S. heavy equipment manufacturer "is
being treated as more macro than just a set of company results,
and with a lack of other news flow today, I think people are
being cautious on the back of it," said Will Hedden, a trader at
IG Markets.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares fell 0.4 percent to close at a provisional
1,107.42 points. The STOXX Europe 600 fell 1.1 percent.
European shares earlier had traded higher on renewed
expectations Spain was moving closer to seeking a bailout, but
the decline in U.S. equity markets pulled Europe down.
The euro rose after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
party retained an absolute majority in the parliament of his
home region of Galicia on Sunday, a result seen as overcoming a
hurdle to Spain's formally requesting a bailout.
According to European officials and analysts, Rajoy had
wanted to wait until the election results. A bailout request
would trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying program
aimed at lowering Spain's high borrowing costs.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at
1.3051. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.07 percent to
79.627.
Oil prices edged lower in choppy trading as economic
concerns, in addition to expected production and pipeline
restarts, offset fears about Middle East turmoil and the
potential threat to the region's supply.
The Caterpillar warning, along with data showing tumbling
Japanese exports, weighed on crude oil, pushing Brent to below
$110 per barrel.
Brent crude for December delivery was down 30 cents
to $109.84 per barrel. U.S. oil settled down $1.32 at
$88.73 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury prices fell, taking back a portion of Friday's
gains.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price to yield 1.794 percent.