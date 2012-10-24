* Wall St recovers modestly from steep decline
* Euro edges lower after German data
* HSBC China manufacturing PMI hits 3-month high
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 24 The euro fell on Wednesday on
signs that the euro zone is heading for a deeper recession than
previously feared, but global shares were little changed after
Tuesday's steep fall.
U.S. stocks were up slightly, though the S&P 500 has
declined 3 percent over the last four sessions as weak earnings
outlooks and top-line revenue misses by large multinational
companies have raised concerns about a slowing economy.
Data showed China's manufacturing sector shrank for the 12th
consecutive month in October, though signs that the slowdown was
easing provided temporary relief to a slumping market.
Boeing Co reported stronger-than-expected earnings
and raised its full-year 2012 outlook, helping the Dow index
stay in positive territory.
Investors remain concerned about weak revenue growth so far
this earnings season, said Kate Warne, investment strategist at
Edward Jones in St Louis.
"Certainly today we've seen some companies with better
earnings, but overall, the trend remains one where investors are
cautious," she said.
The euro fell against the dollar and yen on unexpectedly
weak German data. But losses in the euro were limited after
Greece's finance minister said Athens had been given additional
time by international lenders to impose its austerity cuts, an
assertion played down by leading EU officials.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2918, the lowest
in a week, before paring losses to last trade at $1.2946, down
0.3 percent on the day.
Activity in Germany's manufacturing and service sectors
declined for a sixth straight month in October as order books
thinned, indicating Europe's largest economy has clearly
stagnated in the second half of 2012.
Traders were shifting their attention to an announcement
from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting later in the
day. Most expect it to be a non-event following the central
bank's aggressive easing action in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.51 points,
or 0.22 percent, at 13,131.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.45 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,415.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.01 points, or 0.10
percent, at 2,993.48.
European shares halted a three-day slide on Wednesday. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.6 percent
higher at 1,095.16, after having sunk 1.7 percent on Tuesday. An
index of world stocks was flat at 1,299.73.
Brent crude oil fell for a seventh consecutive session after
U.S. crude stocks rose last week, offsetting earlier strength
prompted by signs that Chinese demand could stage a recovery.
Brent crude for December delivery was down 42 cents
at $107.83 a barrel and looked on track for its lowest close
since early August. U.S. December crude was down $1 at
$86.35 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 7/32 in price, the yield at 1.7836 percent.
EARNINGS STILL KEY
Shares of Boeing rose 0.6 percent to $73.23 after the
company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third
quarter and raised its forecast for the full year as its defense
business improved and commercial aircraft deliveries surged.
That optimistic outlook bucked a recent trend by companies
with a large global footprint - including DuPont, United
Technologies Corp and 3M Co - of lowering their
full-year forecasts.
Facebook Inc surged 21 percent to $23.56 after the
social networking company grew mobile advertising revenue
several times in the third quarter, a much quicker pace than
expected.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday, of the
161 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted earnings, 60
percent have beat analysts' estimates. Earnings are expected to
decline 2.2 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago.
A total of 43 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings
on Wednesday, including Citrix Systems Inc, F5 Networks
Inc and Symantec Corp after the close.
Financial information firm Markit said its U.S. "flash," or
preliminary, Purchasing Managers Index for the manufacturing
sector edged up to 51.3 this month from 51.1 in September. But
slow growth and economic uncertainty suggested the sector's
recent struggles may persist over the final months of 2012.
Data on the housing market showed new U.S. single-family
home sales surged in September to their highest level in nearly
2-1/2 years, further evidence the housing market recovery is
gaining steam, while house prices rose 0.7 percent on a
seasonally adjusted basis from July to August.
The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude the second
day of a two-day meeting later on Wednesday. Analysts and
primary dealers expect the FOMC to leave fed funds rate in the
current 0.0 percent to 0.25 percent range.