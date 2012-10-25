* U.S. equities retreat as U.S. elections, economy weigh
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 25 Global shares and oil prices
faltered on Thursday, as encouraging data from Britain and China
was overshadowed by uncertainty over the U.S. presidential
election and economy.
U.S. business investment showed signs of stalling in
September, an indication that a possible sharp tightening in the
federal budget already is weighing on the economy.
A reading of new orders for capital goods outside of defense
and excluding aircraft was unchanged last month, suggesting
companies are holding back due to fears the U.S. Congress may
fail to avert sharp tax hikes and spending cuts in 2013.
Wall Street pared earlier gains that had followed a rise in
European equity markets, and the dollar edged higher against the
euro. Crude oil prices also pared early gains. Both U.S. stocks
and crude oil had turned lower during the session, but slightly
rebounded after midday.
"There is an election coming up that is really very
difficult to project right now. So when uncertainty becomes part
of the mix, guys usually are more likely to lighten their risk
profile a little bit," said Gordon Charlop, a managing director
at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
U.S. economic data, while initially viewed as supportive for
risk assets, also pointed to headwinds in the economy, Charlop
said.
"Between some of the numbers we saw that people were
initially happy with but not overly impressed - they weren't
able to reverse the sentiment, and that is the way it feels like
it is trading today," he said.
The latest polls have shown President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney in a dead heat with less than
two weeks until the Nov. 6 election.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.73 points,
or 0.01 percent, at 13,078.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.93 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,410.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.10 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,983.80.
European shares, which dropped 3 percent earlier in the
week, felt the benefit of the more positive market tone, with
the FTSEurofirst300 index of leading regional shares
rising 0.2 percent to close at 1,095.90 points.
Britain emerged from recession in the third quarter, as its
recent hosting of the Olympics helped the economy grow by 1.0
percent, the strongest quarterly growth in gross domestic
product in five years, official data showed.
Comments from a Chinese ministry that the country's factory
output should pick up toward the end of the year and a survey
showing Chinese orders at their highest levels in months also
underpinned investor sentiment.
Oil prices traded near break-even, but analysts said the
overall outlook for oil was bearish.
Brent crude rose 9 cents to $107.94 a barrel. U.S.
oil slid 18 cents to $85.55.
Gold rose, after a drop to seven-week lows the previous day.
Spot gold prices rose $8.97 to $1,710.90 an ounce.
In the U.S. Treasuries market, benchmark yields touched a
five-week high ahead of the sale of seven-year notes and after
the Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its monetary policy,
prompting some Treasury investors to book profits.
The price of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 8/32 to yield 1.8224 percent.
The dollar rallied to a four-month high against the yen as
U.S. data and expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary
policy next week favored the greenback.
The dollar hit a high of 80.33 yen, its highest since June
25. It last traded at 80.21, up 0.5 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.
The euro last traded at 103.87 yen , up 0.4
percent on the day,
Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.1 percent at
1.2953.