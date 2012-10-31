* U.S. stocks flat to lower as Wall Street reopens after
2-day closure
* Euro holds within recent ranges ahead of U.S. jobs data
* Oil above $109 a barrel as U.S. East Coast refineries
return
* Gasoline futures gain on refinery concerns, lumber futures
soar
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Wall Street resumed trading on
Wednesday with shares moving lower after monster storm Sandy
forced a two-day closure due to weather for the first time since
1888, but U.S. gasoline futures surged in the face of
potentially long-term supply disruptions at the East Coast's
second-largest refinery.
The storm left swaths of the region crippled by flooding and
power outages, suggesting lower fuel consumption. But gasoline
futures for November hit their highest level in more than two
weeks as traders scrambled to cover positions ahead of the
contract's expiry later Wednesday.
U.S. lumber futures soared on expectations for increased
demand amid concerns that a Phillips 66 refinery in Linden, New
Jersey, could shut for an extended period after Sandy cut power
to the plant that produces 238,000 barrels a day of fuel.
The storm, which killed at least 50 people, may cause up to
$15 billion in insured losses, according to one
disaster-modeling company. Traders said speculators were behind
much of the buying in lumber futures as they anticipated demand
to rise.
Contracts for November, January and March lumber futures on
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose by the daily trading limit
of $10 per thousand board feet and remained locked at those
levels, effectively shutting down trading.
Markets were expected to be volatile, with light volume as
many traders remained unable to get to their offices or work
from home because of power outages and no or limited public
transit across the region.
"Liquidity remains very light in equities as there are a lot
of empty seats on the Street," said Dave Lutz, a Baltimore-based
trader with Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. "We're also seeing some
outsized moves."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.19
points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,072.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.56 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,408.38.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.66 percent, or
19.62 points, at 2,968.33.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 0.12 percent at 328.71, on track for its first monthly loss
since May. The index has gained more than 10 percent so far this
year.
In Europe, stocks dipped after a mixed batch of corporate
earnings, pressured by heavyweight British oil and gas firm BG
Group, which warned of no production growth next year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down a provisional 0.5
percent at 1,097.54. BG slumped 13.7 percent to 1,147.5 pence,
the biggest loser on Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.
Crude oil gained, with Brent crude rising above $109 a
barrel. Brent for December delivery was up 2 cents at
$109.10. U.S. light sweet crude oil rose 68 cents to
$86.36 a barrel.
Bond prices rose. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 5/32 in price to yield 1.70 percent.
The euro edged up against the dollar and headed toward its
third straight month of gains, but uncertainty about the heavily
indebted euro-zone economies was set to limit further strength.
The euro rose 0.07 percent against the dollar to
$1.2965.