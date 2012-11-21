* Euro and U.S. dollar flat; Japanese yen rebounds
* Brent oil edges higher on Middle East tension
* Stocks fell early as lenders failed to agree on Greece
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 21 World shares advanced modestly
on Wednesday as policymakers in Europe reassured markets that a
deal on releasing emergency aid to Greece was close, while a
cease-fire in the Middle East further boosted optimism.
Gains were limited going into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday,
however, as the failure of European lenders to come to an
agreement on Greece kept investors cautious. Trading was
extremely light ahead of the U.S. trading holiday on Thursday.
Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund
and the European Central Bank will gather again on Monday, after
nearly 12 hours of talks overnight in Brussels failed to produce
a consensus on how to shrink Greece's debt.
After the meeting ended, French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said a deal was just "a whisker away," while European
paymaster Germany said a plan was being developed to provide
Greece with funding until 2016.
"European exchanges themselves are doing OK, so investors
are saying 'We didn't really expect a resolution (on Greece),
just kind of learning to live with it,'" said Peter Jankovskis,
co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in
Lisle, Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.38 points,
or 0.38 percent, at 12,836.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.22 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,391.03. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.87 points, or 0.34
percent, at 2,926.55.
U.S. investors digested the latest economic data, including
weekly jobless claims that met expectations and a final read on
November consumer sentiment that was below forecasts.
Market participants remained anxious about automatic tax and
spending changes - known as the "fiscal cliff" - poised to take
effect in the new year, though policymakers are not expected to
return to negotiations until after Thanksgiving.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 5/32, the yield at 1.6848 percent.
Shares in Europe rebounded from early losses. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 0.3 percent
higher, while the Euro STOXX 50 recouped from an
earlier drop to add 0.5 percent.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.2
percent.
The euro rose less than 0.1 percent to $1.2824,
though it rebounded from an earlier drop of as much as 0.5
percent.
Prices for German debt, the safest in the euro zone, had
eased slightly, sending 10-year yields down modestly to 1.428
percent.
However, a sale of 3.25 billion euros ($4.2 billion) of new
German 10-year debt, which paid an interest rate of 1.5 percent,
drew solid demand from investors worried about the outlook.
FED WARNING
World equity markets had come under pressure on Tuesday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned that the central
bank lacked the tools to cushion the impact of a potential U.S.
fiscal crisis.
Bernanke said worries over fiscal negotiations, aimed at
preventing the mandatory tax increases and spending cuts early
next year, had already damaged growth in the world's largest
economy.
His comments snapped a two-day rally on Wall Street on
Tuesday.
Asian shares initially fell Wednesday on news of the Greek
aid-payment delay, but closed modestly higher, buoyed by gains
in mainland Chinese markets and in Tokyo.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock
average closed up 0.9 percent at a two month-high.
YEN REBOUNDS
The Nikkei's gains came as shares of exporters rose after
the yen hit a seven-month low against the dollar on expectations
a new government will aggressively push the Bank of Japan to
expand monetary stimulus.
Japan's opposition Liberal Democratic Party, tipped to win
next month's general election, also promised to boost spending
as it emerged that exports had fallen in annual terms for a
fifth straight month in October.
The yen later rose 1.1 percent against the dollar,
rebounding from its weakest level since early April. The U.S.
dollar was flat against a basket of currencies, while
Brent crude erased earlier losses to rise 1.1 percent to
$111.
Oil investors continued to watch tensions in the Middle East
even as a cease-fire was declared to end violence between Israel
and Hamas, which many had feared could disrupt oil flows.
Concerns about Greece and the impact it could have on
international growth, however, weighed on crude prices and kept
commodity prices volatile.
"There are opposing forces where the uncertainty in Europe
and the United States meets with the bullish uncertainty in the
Middle East ... so I think we're going to see a volatile
market," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong.