* Weak reading of U.S. factory data takes steam out of
equities
* Euro hits 6-week high vs dollar on Greek debt moves
* Crude rises after China, No. 2 consumer, posts upbeat data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Global shares faltered on Monday
after U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly contracted in November,
falling to the lowest in more than three years, but crude prices
rose on signs of revived growth in China, the world's
second-biggest oil consumer.
In a sign U.S. manufacturing may be struggling to gain
traction, the Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 49.5 from 51.7 in October.
The figure was the softest since July 2009, when the U.S.
economy was struggling in the aftermath of the financial crisis
and may have been affected by superstorm Sandy, which hit the
U.S. East Coast in late October.
A Reuters poll of economists had expected a 51.3 reading.
Wall Street opened higher, following gains in European
equity markets, upbeat factory data from China and a slower
contraction in European manufacturing, but subsequently moved
lower.
"We have a bit of a downside in ISM data compared with
expectations, which signals the U.S. economic recovery will not
be roaring away," said Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank vice president.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.25
points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,990.33. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.84 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,414.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.79 points, or 0.03
percent, at 3,011.03.
European shares trimmed gains on the U.S. manufacturing
report. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 0.06 percent at 1,120 after earlier rising to
1,128.65, its highest level in 17 months. World shares
were up 0.1 percent at 332.92.
The euro leaped to its highest level against the U.S. dollar
in six weeks as concerns abated about debt-burdened Greece and
Spain while Chinese data allayed worries about global growth.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3049, while the
U.S. dollar index fell 0.29 percent to 79.920.
Government debt prices fell.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 6/32 in price to yield 1.6335 percent.
Oil rose above $112 per barrel, spurred by signs that growth
is picking up in China, before leveling off.
Brent futures were off 4 cents at $111.19 per
barrel. U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $89.24 per barrel.