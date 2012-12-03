* Weak reading of U.S. factory data takes steam out of
equities
* Euro hits 6-week high vs dollar on Greek debt moves
* Crude trims gains after initial rise on upbeat data from
China
* Spain seeks help for troubled banks; pulls Treasuries
lower
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Global shares and crude oil
pared gains on Monday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a
three-year low in November, offsetting signs of revived growth
in China.
Wall Street opened higher, following gains in European
equity markets on upbeat factory data from China and a slower
contraction in European manufacturing. But U.S. shares
subsequently trimmed gains to trade near break-even.
The euro leaped to its highest level against the U.S. dollar
in six weeks as concerns abated about debt-burdened Greece and
Spain while Chinese data allayed worries about global growth.
But concerns over budget dealings in Washington over the
"fiscal cliff" remained the primary focus of investors.
"At this point, all you can say about the data is they are
discounting it," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"So barring some catastrophe here in terms of the fiscal cliff,
we look pretty stable."
In a sign U.S. manufacturing may be struggling to gain
traction, the Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 49.5 from 51.7 in October. The
figure was the softest since July 2009, when the U.S. economy
was struggling in the aftermath of the financial crisis and may
have been affected by superstorm Sandy, which hit the U.S. East
Coast in late October.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.71
points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,013.87. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.78 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,416.96.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.66 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,014.90.
European shares gave up most of their gains after hitting a
17-month high, pulled lower by the U.S. manufacturing data and
concerns about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" hurting sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed a provisional 0.18 percent higher at 1,121.38, after
earlier rising to 1,128.65, its highest level in 17 months.
But world shares as measured by MSCI's all-country world
equity index were up 0.1 percent at 333.00.
The euro was up 0.58 percent at $1.3061, while the
U.S. dollar index fell 0.37 percent to 79.856.
Copper touched a six-week high on the promising data from
China, the world's top metals consumer. But doubts about the
soundness of the global economy put a lid on gains.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
$8,045 a tonne, the highest since Oct. 19, before receding to
$8,015.50, up 0.26 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell on news that Spain is seeking
help for its troubled banks and the Chinese manufacturing data
reduced safe-haven demand for less-risky government debt.
"You got the Spain news which was expected but it was still
welcomed news for risky assets. You also had some pretty good
Chinese data. The (bond) market is a little fatigued," said
Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim
Partners in New York.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 5/32 in price to yield 1.6301 percent.
Oil rose above $112 per barrel, spurred by signs that growth
is picking up in China, before trimming gains, with North Sea
Brent turning negative.
Brent futures were off 13 cents at $111.10 per
barrel. U.S. crude rose 32 cents to $89.23 per barrel.