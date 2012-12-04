* 'Fiscal cliff' uncertainty weighs on U.S. stocks
* Euro jumps near 7-week high on Greece optimism
* Commodities struggle on world growth worries
By Steven C. Johnson and Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Dec 4 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Tuesday as investors fretted about Washington's ability to
avoid a year-end budget crisis, but a Greek plan to buy back
debt pushed the euro near a seven-week high.
Commodities struggled as weak U.S. manufacturing data and
tense budget talks stoked worries about the world economy.
Markets fear the United States could slip into recession if
$600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts are allowed to start
taking effect in January. The White House and Congress have yet
to agree on a long-term deficit reduction plan.
"Investors everywhere are focused on what is happening here
related to the 'fiscal cliff' and the risk that nothing will
happen," said Gail Dudack, chief investment strategist at Dudack
Research Group in New York.
"From what I have seen, there is a consensus that something
will happen. Maybe if it is not ideal, something will happen."
Data this week showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in
November, its worst month in more than three years.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.23
points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,969.83. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was off 1.61 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,407.85.
The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 7.47 points, or 0.25
percent, to 2,994.73.
World shares as measured by MSCI's all-country equity index
were flat.
In an interview with Bloomberg Television, President Barack
Obama rejected a Republican proposal to resolve the crisis as
"still out of balance."
"We have more of the same and what that really means is that
you see very public negotiations that seem to be going nowhere,"
said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
Headlines about the back-and-forth proposals by Republicans
and Democrats have monopolized attention on Wall Street, though
many investors still expect a deal before the year-end deadline,
which could trigger a rally.
The euro, however, approached a seven-week high above $1.31,
boosted by a Greek debt buy-back plan and encouraging news from
Portugal and Spain. Greece's buy-back is a crucial part of a
deal reached last week by international lenders to cut the
country's debt and needs to be completed before the IMF can
release its emergency aid.
"There's some optimism around the Greek buy-back," said Eric
Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.
"That's seen as sort of the last major risk event for some time.
"Technically, it looks like (the euro) does have some more
room to the upside."
U.S. government bond prices were slightly higher, but most
investors kept to the sidelines in the absence of progress on
the budget negotiations. The benchmark 10-year Treasury
was up 4/32 to yield 1.6062 percent.
"When things are drifting like this, we see some money
gravitating to investment-grade corporate bonds," said Jim
Vogel, interest rate strategist with FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
Lingering worries about the world economy, though, pushed
oil and gold lower. U.S. crude oil settled down 59 cents
at $88.50 a barrel, and gold fell about 1 percent to its
lowest in nearly a month after prices broke below key support
levels.