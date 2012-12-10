* Italian prime minister's resignation stokes uncertainty
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Monday, led by gains in McDonald's and in technology shares, but
Italian equities and bonds sank after Prime Minister Mario
Monti's decision to resign stoked concern about who will lead
the euro zone's third biggest economy out of its debt crisis.
The euro initially weakened on the news out of Italy, but it
managed to rebound against the dollar and pared most losses
versus the yen as some analysts said the reaction to Monti's
resignation may have been overdone.
Investors remained cautious as they awaited any sign of
progress in budget talks in Washington on averting looming tax
hikes and spending cuts that could push the economy back into
recession. Concerns that lawmakers will not broker a deal have
kept a lid on optimism in the equity market.
"There is a general sense that if a deal is struck, that we
could have a further advance in the market at the end of this
year as well as the first part of next year," said Michael
Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in Westport,
Connecticut.
The White House and House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner's office held more negotiations on Monday, but
Republicans said they were still seeking a new offer from
President Barack Obama.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.75 points,
or 0.11 percent, to close at 13,169.88. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index rose 0.48 points, or 0.03 percent, to end at
1,418.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.92 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 2,986.96.
Shares of McDonald's Corp rose 1.1 percent to $89.41
after the fast food chain reported stronger-than-expected sales
in November, marking a rebound after a rare decline in October.
Gains in technology stocks were led by Hewlett-Packard Co
, which rose 2.6 percent on rumors that activist investor
Carl Icahn is building a stake in the PC maker. Cisco Systems
advanced 2.4 percent after the company laid out its
mid-term growth strategy on Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent to end
at 1,134.53 points. The MSCI global stock index
edged up 0.2 percent to 335.07 points.
Monti announced over the weekend he would resign once the
government's 2013 budget is approved, potentially bringing
forward an election due early next year. Monti became an
investor favorite over the past year as he spearheaded a reform
agenda to rescue Italy from the threat of a Greek-style
collapse.
Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 4.83 percent
, the highest in roughly more than three weeks.
Italian shares fell more than 2 percent.
The euro fell to 105.94 yen, its weakest point in
about two weeks, before recovering to trade flat at 106.58 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2942.
CHINESE DATA
Commodities markets rose on data from China that showed
factory output in the world's No. 2 economy accelerated to an
eight-month high in November.
Copper prices hit their highest level in almost two
months, gold rose to around $1,711 an ounce, and Brent
oil snapped five straight days of losses.
Brent futures rose to $108.54 before easing back to
settle at $107.33, up 31 cents. U.S. crude fell 37 cents
to settle at $85.56.
China's implied oil demand broke through the 10 million
barrel per day barrier for the first time in November. Crude
imports also rose, providing more evidence of economic recovery.
"The figures are another confirmation that Chinese oil
demand is accelerating again, and there are good reasons to
expect that it will carry on growing strongly next year," said
Carsten Fritsch, senior oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on concerns over the
protracted budget negotiations in Washington, the political
rumblings in Italy, and expectations for further monetary policy
easing by the Federal Reserve when it meets this week.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 2/32 in
price, with the yield at 1.6164 percent.
The Fed is expected to announce a new round of Treasury
securities purchases at the end of its two-day meeting on
Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. The bond buying would
replace the "Operation Twist" stimulus, which expires at the end
of December.