* World shares at 17-month highs, European stocks up 0.4 pct
* Wall Street wavers after strong two-day rally
* Euro at multi-month highs vs dollar, yen
* Brent crude rises close to $110 a barrel
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 19 World shares rose to 17-month
highs and the euro surged on Wednesday as hopes grew for a
year-end budget deal in the United States and the economic
outlook for Germany improved, but Wall Street faltered after a
two-day rally.
A key business survey in Germany bolstered investor
sentiment by suggesting that Europe's biggest economy was likely
to bounce back quickly from a slowdown.
The growing German confidence lifted the euro to a 16-month
high against the yen and an 8-1/2 month peak versus the U.S.
dollar, while Brent oil rose toward $110 a barrel.
But a sense that American politicians were getting closer to
an agreement to avert the "fiscal cliff" - steep tax hikes and
spending cuts that will take effect in the new year - was not
enough to push the broad U.S. equity market higher.
"The question has shifted to what a deal will look like and
entail, and markets are taking a pause as we consider that,"
said Scott Eldridge, director of portfolio management at Caprin
Asset Management in Richmond, Virginia.
"It seems like all the parties at the table have made steady
progress, but it continues to drown out all the other noise in
markets."
Strong results from Oracle lifted U.S. technology shares,
but the S&P 500 struggled to extend its best two-day run in a
month.
Investors gave little importance to data that showed U.S.
homebuilding permits touched their highest level in nearly 4-1/2
years in November, pointing to strength in the housing market,
even though ground-breaking activity dropped.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.19
points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,341.77. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.34 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,444.45.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.70 points, or 0.09
percent, at 3,057.23.
In Europe, top company shares scaled fresh 18-month highs on
expectations the U.S. fiscal debacle will be averted.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.41 percent to end
at 1142.13, just off a 19-month closing high.
The better tone in global markets was supported by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's efforts to boost the U.S. recovery, signs of
growing economic momentum in China, and talk that Japan is set
for a policy shift to lift itself out of recession.
The latest German Ifo Institute survey of 7,000 firms
bolstered this sentiment by finding that business confidence had
improved for a second straight month in December, in part
because of better export prospects.
The brighter outlook has pushed MSCI's all-country world
equity index to levels last seen in July 2011.
The index rose 0.39 percent to 342.77 on Wednesday, on track for
its fifth straight weekly gain.
The yen weakened to its lowest point in more than 18 months
against the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will ease
monetary policy at the end of a two-day policy meeting on
Thursday.
The euro rose 0.13 percent to 1.3246 to the dollar
after hitting 112.49, its highest since August 2011. Against the
yen, it gained 0.42 percent to 111.84, its highest
since August 2011.
The dollar index fell 0.11 percent to 79.271 after
hitting a two-month low of 79.008.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
5/32 in price to yield 1.8031 percent.
Brent crude was up $1.17 to $110.01 a barrel as it
headed toward its highest close in two weeks. U.S. oil
gained $1.62 to $89.55.