* US stocks extend rally to eighth day, euro at 11-month
peak
* Positive global growth outlook also supports oil
* European banks to repay more ECB loans than predicted
* German Ifo raises hopes of euro zone turnaround
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The euro hit an 11-month high
and global equity markets advanced on Friday on signs of a
healthier European financial system and a brighter outlook for
Germany, while U.S. stocks extended a rally to an eighth day,
their best run since late 2004.
Solid U.S. corporate earnings and the strongest seasonal
inflows to U.S. stock mutual funds in a decade also helped lift
Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing above the
1,500 mark for a the first time in more than five years ago.
The Dow closed at its highest level since October 2007.
News from Europe was also bullish. The European Central Bank
said banks will repay 137 billion euros from crisis loans next
week, returning more cash earlier than expected in a sign parts
of the financial system are regaining their health.
The repayments show financial strains are receding and
"allowing investor risk appetite to rise," said David Joy, chief
market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
"So you're starting to see more interest in stocks than in
bonds, less interest in safe-haven currencies and just a general
rise in risk appetite," he said.
By taking back the three-year loans after only one year, the
ECB has become the first major central bank to start moving away
from unconventional monetary policy measures to tackle the
crisis. In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan
are buying bonds to stimulate economic growth.
The scale of the repayment, which beat the average estimate
of around 100 billion euros in a Reuters poll, sent the euro
higher, pushed German government bond prices down and boosted
bank stocks across the euro zone.
"This is more than we had expected and underlines the
material improvement in funding conditions for most European
banks in the past 12 months," said Michael Symonds, a credit
analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets.
Global shares as measured by MSCI's all-country world equity
index rose 0.51 percent to 354.98.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 70.65
points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,895.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 8.14 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,502.96. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 19.33 points, or 0.62
percent, at 3,149.71.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 percent, the S&P climbed 1.1
percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent. It was the fourth
straight week of gains for all three indexes.
Among companies beating analysts' expectations, Procter &
Gamble Co's quarterly profit blew past expectations and
Honeywell International Inc posted earnings just above
Wall Street's estimates. P&G rose 4.02 percent to $73.25 but
Honeywell barely edged higher, up 0.13 percent at $68.33.
Of companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to
date for the fourth quarter of last year, 68 percent have beaten
analysts' expectations, slightly higher than the 65 percent
average over the previous four quarters.
European shares scaled multi-month peaks on the
bigger-than-expected loans paybacks and after the closely
watched Ifo business morale index beat consensus estimates for
January to match the most optimistic economists' forecasts.
Frankfurt's DAX index led the rally, scaling
five-year highs and closing 1.4 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
closed 0.32 percent higher at 1,174.81.
German bond futures settled down 70 ticks at
142.50.
"People are choosing to pounce on any bit of good news. For
the moment the trend is very much to the upside," said Stephen
Walker, head of equities research and market strategy at
Ashcourt Rowan.
The euro hit $1.3479, its highest since last February, to
extend gains following the release of data showing the German
economy gathering speed again after contracting late last year.
The euro last traded up 0.60 percent at $1.3455.
Data showing new U.S. single-family home sales fell in
December was not a cause for concern on Wall Street as the
median sales price rose and the sector still appears to be a
bright spot in the U.S. economy's recovery.
Manufacturing in China and the United States also grew this
month at the quickest pace in about two years.
Oil traders sold crude to book profits after the strong
economic data increased optimism about the state of the world
economy and underpinned gains made during the week.
Brent crude oil futures settled unchanged at
$113.28, after spending most of the day higher.
U.S. crude settled down 7 cents at $95.88.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose, with 30-year bonds trading a
point lower in price after better-than-expected euro zone data
spurred selling of safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 26/32 in price to yield 1.9434 percent.
Despite the recent hike in bond yields, strategists said a 2
percent yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries was not an immediate
prospect.
"The bigger-than-expected loan repayments to the ECB are not
enough to add another six basis points to the 10-year yield,"
said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James Morgan
Keegan.