* MSCI World index down 0.5 pct on Italy vote concern
* U.S. stocks up on Bernanke comments, economic data
* Italian bond yields rise by most this year
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 26 U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured investors
about the continuation of stimulus measures, bucking a downward
trend in global equities and the euro on the uncertainty created
by Italy's election.
A closely watched gauge of European stock market volatility
hit a 2013 high after the muddy election outcome in Italy raised
fresh concern about the outlook for the euro zone's debt crisis.
Investors are fearful that the strength of the vote for
anti-austerity parties will weaken efforts to reform Italy's
public finances and its labor laws, damaging the euro zone's
efforts to resolve its three-year old debt crisis.
Markets across Europe fell on the vote results, with Italy's
FTSE MIB among the hardest hit, tumbling 4.9 percent.
"This should remind us the crisis has only been in
remission," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at
Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
The uncertainty led to a sharp rise in volatility, with
Europe's VSTOXX index, which reflects demand for
protection against a drop in major European equities, hitting a
new year's high on Tuesday at 24.73.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.5
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
ended 1.4 percent lower.
Southern European government bond prices sank. Italy's
10-year bond yields rose as much as half a point to 4.86
percent, their highest since mid-December.
U.S. stocks climbed as Bernanke strongly defended the Fed's
bond-buying stimulus, easing worries that monetary policymakers
might be getting cold feet about continuing the extraordinary
measures to support the economy.
Bernanke "certainly said everything the market needed to
feel in order to get comfortable again," said Peter Kenny,
managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 117.34 points, or 0.85 percent, at 13,901.51. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 9.09 points, or 0.61 percent, at
1,496.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.22
points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,130.47.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro dropped against the
dollar and remained highly susceptible to further selling as
political gridlock in Italy caused the government's borrowing
costs to jump.
"Events in Italy show that politicians are pushing back at
fiscal austerity measures," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS. "It is negative for the euro."
The euro last traded at $1.3048, down 0.1 percent on
the day, but above a low of $1.3017 hit during early London
hours, which was the lowest level since Jan. 7. Against the
yen, the euro last traded down 0.6 percent at 119.24
yen.
The dollar erased early gains and was down for a second
straight day against the yen. It last traded at 91.34 yen
, down 0.5 percent on the day and not far from a low of
90.92 yen on Monday, its lowest in nearly a month.
The Italian elections weighed on oil prices. Brent crude oil
futures fell by more than $2 a barrel to $112.41,
touching the lowest level since Jan. 24. Brent crude for April
delivery was down $1.94 at $112.50.
U.S. BONDS SLIP
The fear of an uncertain political and economic landscape in
Italy, along with Bernanke's comments, inspired a persistent bid
for U.S. debt, cushioning a fall in Treasury prices.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, with
the yield at 1.8774 percent.
U.S. financial markets were rattled last week when minutes
of the Fed's January meeting showed some officials were thinking
of scaling back its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.
In his testimony, Bernanke also urged lawmakers to avoid
sharp spending cuts set to start taking effect on Friday.
"Bernanke's commentary showed the Fed chairman wants to
continue quantitative easing (i.e. bond purchases) and keep its
general stance of monetary policy accommodation," said Eric
Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Boston-based
Eaton Vance Investment Managers.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in bonds each month
and has said it plans to keep purchasing assets until it sees a
substantial improvement in the outlook for the labor market.
Adding to support for U.S. stocks, U.S. home prices closed
out 2012 with the biggest annual gain in more than six years,
according to the S&P/Case Shiller index. U.S. government data
showed that sales of new homes spiked in January, the latest
sign that the long-suffering housing market was on the mend.
A separate report showed U.S. consumer confidence rose more
than expected this month as Americans shrugged off worries about
fiscal policy.