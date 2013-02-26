* U.S. housing data also help U.S. stocks
* MSCI World index off 0.5 pct on Italy's vote concern
* Oil prices drop on Italian uncertainty and worries about
demand
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 26 U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured investors
about the continuation of stimulus measures, bucking a downward
trend in global equities and oil prices on the uncertainty
created by Italy's election.
A closely watched gauge of European stock market volatility
hit a 2013 high after the muddy election outcome in Italy raised
fresh concern about the outlook for the euro zone's debt crisis.
Investors are fearful that the strength of the vote for
anti-austerity parties will weaken efforts to reform Italy's
public finances and its labor laws, damaging the euro zone's
efforts to resolve its three-year old debt crisis.
Markets across Europe fell on the vote results, with Italy's
FTSE MIB among the hardest hit, tumbling 4.9 percent.
"This should remind us the crisis has only been in
remission," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at
Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
However, U.S. stocks climbed as Bernanke strongly defended
the Fed's bond-buying stimulus, easing worries that monetary
policymakers might be getting cold feet about continuing the
extraordinary measures to support the economy. Data showing
sales of new homes hit a 4 1/2-year high added to bullish
sentiment.
Bernanke "certainly said everything the market needed to
feel in order to get comfortable again," said Peter Kenny,
managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average shot
up 115.96 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 13,900.13. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 9.09 points, or 0.61
percent, to 1,496.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 13.40 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 3,129.65.
The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.5
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
ended down 1.4 percent.
The election uncertainty led to a sharp rise in volatility,
with Europe's VSTOXX index, which reflects demand
for protection against a drop in major European equities,
hitting a new year's high on Tuesday at 24.73.
Southern European government bond prices sank. Italy's
10-year bond yields rose as much as half a point to 4.86
percent, their highest since mid-December.
The Italian elections also weighed on oil prices, with Brent
crude oil futures falling $1.73, or 1.51 percent, to
settle at $112.71 a barrel. U.S. crude oil fell 48 cents,
or 0.52 percent, to settle at $92.63.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro traded flat against
the U.S. dollar and yen, recouping earlier losses with the help
of the Fed assurances on stimulus.
The euro last traded at $1.3058, down 0.02 percent on
the day. During early London trade, the euro touched $1.3017,
its weakest showing since Jan. 7.
Against the yen, the euro finished the day in the 120.20-yen
area, up 0.27 percent.
The dollar last traded at 91.89 yen, up 0.10 percent
for the day.
U.S. BONDS SLIP
U.S. Treasuries prices fell, though yields held near their
lowest levels in a month following Bernanke's comments and as
political instability in Italy boosted demand for lower-risk
assets.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
6/32 in price, with the yield at 1.89 percent.
U.S. financial markets were rattled last week when minutes
of the Fed's January meeting showed some officials were thinking
of scaling back the central bank's monetary stimulus earlier
than expected.
In his testimony, Bernanke also urged lawmakers to avoid
sharp spending cuts set to start taking effect on Friday.
"Bernanke's commentary showed the Fed chairman wants to
continue quantitative easing (i.e. bond purchases) and keep its
general stance of monetary policy accommodation," said Eric
Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Boston-based
Eaton Vance Investment Managers.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in bonds each month,
and has said it plans to keep purchasing assets until it sees a
substantial improvement in the outlook for the labor market.
Bernanke's remarks also boosted gold prices. Spot gold
gained 1.3 percent to $1,615.16 an ounce, its biggest
one-day advance since Nov. 23, 2012.
Among data having the biggest influence on markets, U.S.
Commerce Department data showed sales of new homes jumped 15.6
percent to a 4 1/2-year high in January. The percentage increase
was the largest in almost 20 years.
A separate report showed U.S. consumer confidence rose more
than expected this month as Americans shrugged off worries about
fiscal policy.