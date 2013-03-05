* Central banks expected to extend easy money policies

* Brent climbs after 5-day slump, U.S. crude also up

* Copper gains as China pledges to maintain growth

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, March 5 The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high on Tuesday as major world stock markets rallied after China pledged more government spending to boost economic growth and data showed the U.S. service sector expanding at its fastest pace in a year in February.

Crude oil and copper prices also advanced on China's pledge to deliver economic growth of 7.5 percent this year in the world's second-largest economy.

On Wall Street, the Dow surpassed the highs seen in 2007, before the financial crisis, breaking the previous intraday record of 14,198.10 set on Oct. 11, 2007.

Analysts said Tuesday's advance was linked less to one specific catalyst and more to the same factors that have been driving the rally this year, namely, attractive valuations and liquidity resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy monetary policies.

"Just because we're testing old highs doesn't necessarily mean the markets are going to capitulate. The underlying fundamentals still remain in place," said Joseph Tanious, global market strategist at JPMorgan Funds in New York.

After the peak in 2007, stock markets crashed as the United States and Europe entered a deep recession. The rebound in U.S. equity markets has been much stronger than in Europe as the United States did not embrace the sharp government austerity measures that have hindered economic growth in Europe, while added liquidity from the Federal Reserve and historically low interest rates have fueled investors' appetites.

Even though the Dow hit a record high, its euro-zone peer, the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, still needs to gain more than 70 percent to reach its June 2007 top.

An MSCI gauge of global equities rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday and the FTSEurofirst-300 index of top European shares shot up 1.8 percent.

In late afternoon trade on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.81 points or 0.98 percent, to 14,265.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 15.31 points or 1.00 percent, to 1,540.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 37.25 points or 1.17 percent, to 3,219.28.

In the oil market, Brent crude broke a five-day losing streak as the North Sea Brent pipeline remained closed for a third day and investors bet on strong Chinese oil demand. Data showed the U.S. services sector accelerated at its fastest pace in a year in February, further supporting oil.

Brent crude oil rose $1.52, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $111.61 per barrel while U.S. crude oil added 70 cents, or 0.8 percent, to end at $90.82.

Copper prices rose 0.7 percent after top consumer China's pledge to maintain economic growth at 7.5 percent. Three-month copper rose to $7,775 a ton.

Demand for riskier assets has also been supported by unprecedented levels of liquidity injections by the world's major central banks, and investors are seizing on any signs that this will continue.

Comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chair, Janet Yellen, on Monday backing the current aggressive stimulus effort and a decision by Australia's Reserve Bank to keep interest rates at record lows were the latest signs that easy monetary policies will remain in place.

The Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected either to keep current loose policies in place or add extra stimulus after their policy meetings this week.

The euro rose for a second day against the U.S. dollar while commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars also gained, as risk sentiment improved after the Dow's record jump.

"Clearly, the biggest story of the day was the Dow hitting a record high so that has lifted some of these riskier currencies against the dollar," said Greg Moore, currency strategist, at TD Securities in Toronto.

Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell as growth hopes for China helped push stocks to record highs, with yields on U.S. government debt range-bound as investors looked to central bank meetings and the U.S. payrolls report.

Yields were pressured slightly higher by the U.S. data.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.8944 percent, up from 1.8789 percent on Monday.