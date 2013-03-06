* U.S. crude oil dips below $90, near 2013 low * MSCI world share index just under June 2008 high * Euro dips as traders mull ECB rate cut chances By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, March 6 The blue chip Dow Jones index extended its record-breaking run on Wednesday but world stock markets paused despite strong gains in Asia, while the euro slid against the dollar a day before a European Central Bank meeting. U.S. data showing a steady manufacturing sector and surprisingly strong gains in private employment supported equity markets. But major indexes failed to extend recent rallies as investors paused following the recent moves. Stocks, however, are still at attractive valuations, analysts said. The dollar extended gains against both the euro and the yen. Concerns that the ECB at its policy meeting on Thursday may signal future interest-rate cuts pressured the euro. The Bank of Japan will also meet this week, beginning a two-day meeting on Thursday, but it is expected to hold its fire this week. The market is turning its attention to the BoJ's April 3-4 meeting, the first policy review under its new governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, who is an advocate of aggressive monetary easing. The MSCI world index edged up 0.1 percent. "There is still a lot more cash to be put into equities," said JJ Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade, in Chicago. "We are seeing investors moving out of the bond market, but their money is not in the stock market yet. They are still not full believers (of equities) but they are having cash in hand because the rally seems to be continuing, and the valuations are still attractive." The S&P 500 index is trading at 13.6 times estimated 12-month earnings, compared with around 14.9 times in October 2007, when the index last hit its intraday high, according to Thomson Reuters data. That suggests stocks are still about 9 percent cheaper than they were at the 2007 peak. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.22 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,287.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.65 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,540.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.07 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,220.06. The Dow hit a record intraday high and the broader S&P 500 was 1.5 percent away from its all-time closing record. The pan-European ESTOXX 50 slipped 0.1 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent. The Nikkei hit a 4-1/2-year high, helped by a record closing on Wall Street on Tuesday and prospects of a reflationary policy in Japan to revive growth. EURO, TREASURIES WEAKEN Better-than-expected U.S. jobs figures dented the allure of Treasuries ahead of the government's closely watched monthly payrolls report on Friday. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 11/32, the yield at 1.9358 percent. "I would not say we're headed toward a robust pace anytime soon, but I do think it's encouraging that the economy seems to be gathering a little more steam," said Russell T. Price, senior economist with Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan. The euro fell against the U.S. dollar ahead of the ECB meeting and the remarks afterward by ECB President Mario Draghi. "The focus is tomorrow's ECB meeting, where interest rates are expected to remain on hold at 0.75 percent. However, there is wide debate about President Draghi's tone during the press conference," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "We expect the ECB to ultimately turn more dovish, but that it occurs in April, not tomorrow." The euro was down 0.5 percent against the greenback at $1.2987. As expected, official data confirmed the euro zone ended the year in its second recession since 2009. Eurostat data showed Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, grew in the quarter, though at a crawl. France, Spain and Italy, the other three big economies of the euro zone, all contracted. Copper slumped after a two-day rebound, weighed by uncertainty about metals demand in China, the world's top consumer, and economic growth in Europe. Three-month copper fell 0.9 percent to $7,698.75 a ton, erasing initial gains that took it above $7,812. Areas of concern for the global economy remain, including the Chinese government's move to cool the country's overheated property market, the possible economic impact of U.S. spending cuts and political deadlock in Italy. Brent oil fell 1 percent, near $110.50 a barrel, while U.S. crude slipped below $90, down 1.2 percent and near its 2013 low. U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than forecast last week while distillates stocks fell more than expected as refinery utilization rates posted a surprise drop, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Gold was flat despite expectations central banks would maintain loose monetary policy as investors favored higher-yielding assets on the back of strong U.S. economic data. Spot gold was unchanged near $1,575 an ounce.