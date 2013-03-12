* Rally in U.S. equities pauses, but up trend seems intact * European shares rebound a bit after U.S. markets open * Oil prices also rebound; U.S. Treasury prices gain By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 12 The yen rose against the dollar for the first time in a week and global equity markets hovered near break-even on Tuesday as the record-breaking rally in U.S. stocks paused after a seven-session string of gains. Hedge funds and long-term investors took profits on recent large bets against the Japanese currency. But speculation the Bank of Japan could embark on more aggressive monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought is likely to check any sharp rebound in the yen, traders said. European shares edged up, just shy of new 4-1/2 year peaks, while the Dow edged lower and the benchmark S&P 500, a broad measure of the U.S. equity market, was down. Both the Dow and benchmark S&P 500 index have rallied for seven consecutive sessions. The Dow closed at another record high on Monday and the S&P is within 10 points of its all-time closing high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007. Investors' confidence in equities has grown, leading the Dow to gain more than 10 percent and the S&P 500 to rise more than 9 percent so far this year. An improving economy and the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing also have helped drive the gains. The boost in sentiment was reflected in the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, which gained 4.76 percent to 12.11. But it was still near its lowest intraday level since April 2007. "The data has been improving. No horror stories out of Europe at the moment, and China is on the mend. There is nothing out there that tells you anything besides 'stay long and be long,'" said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.90 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,444.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.13 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,552.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.00 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,237.87. In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was slightly higher, up 0.01 percent. MSCI's all-country world equity index slid 0.15 percent. The dollar was down 0.27 percent on the day at 96.01 yen . The dollar had climbed to 96.71 yen, its highest since August 2009, in Asian trade. The euro retreated, down 0.06 percent at 1.3035. Oil climbed towards $111 a barrel, reversing losses earlier in the day as a slightly weaker dollar lured investors. Crude was pressured in earlier trade by the prospect of slower demand growth in China and the United States, the world's biggest oil consumers. Brent crude was up 5 cents at $110.27 a barrel. U.S. oil was up 91 cents at $92.97 a barrel. U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as a recent spike in yields lured investors and as U.S. government debt tracked other safe-haven markets higher in the absence of key domestic data releases. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 13/32 in price to yield 2.0139 percent.