(Corrects second bullet to 4-1/2 year high instead of 4-1/2
month)
* Decline in U.S. jobless claims spurs equity rally
* S&P 500 poised to set record; European shares at 4-1/2
year high
* Dollar index hits seven-month high on U.S. data
* Euro falls to three-month low
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 14 Global equity markets and the
U.S. dollar rose on Thursday, with the iconic Dow set to extend
its winning streak to 10 days, after a report pointed to a
stronger labor market and a steady recovery by the U.S. economy.
The dollar rose to a seven-month high against a basket of
currencies and a three-month peak versus the euro, helped by
data showing the U.S. current account deficit, a broad measure
of international trade, narrowed in the fourth quarter.
The dollar later retreated a bit.
Wall Street followed gains that pushed European shares to a
4-1/2 year high after the Labor Department said initial claims
for state unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell in the latest
week.
A better measure of labor market trends - the four-week
moving average for new claims - fell to the lowest level in five
years.
"Every week that claims stay down, it confirms it's not an
anomaly, and this is pretty important," said Jack De Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
The downward trend in jobless claims is "one of the reasons
the market has been strong year to date," he said.
A 10-day string of gains by blue chip stocks would be the
longest since 1996. U.S. equities have rallied since the start
of the year on an improving economy and the Federal Reserve's
easy monetary policy.
"At this point, it's just pure momentum," said Brian
Gendreau, market strategist at Cetera Financial Group, based in
Los Angeles.
The S&P 500 at midday was less than 5 points away from an
all-time closing high of 1,565.15.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.86 points,
or 0.41 percent, at 14,514.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.98 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,560.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.92 points, or 0.31
percent, at 3,255.04.
The European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading regional
shares was at its highest level since mid-2008, up 1 percent,
lifted by the view on the U.S. economy.
"The current rally is due to the cyclical expectations for
the U.S. economy as it recovers," said Didier Duret, chief
investment officer at ABN Amro in Amsterdam.
"The better the U.S. performs, the bigger the hope that we
will see some spillover into Europe ... We are overweight in
equities and we love it," he added.
The U.S. dollar, lifted by the current account and
other data, climbed to a seven-month high of 83.166. Economists
argue that less red ink in the U.S. trade balance bolsters
foreign investors' faith in the U.S. economy and supports the
dollar.
The euro rebounded to trade slightly higher at
$1.2972. The single currency has shed 6 percent from a peak
early last month.
Oil rose above $109 a barrel, rebounding after four days of
losses, although a subdued outlook for demand growth and easing
supply concerns limited the gains. The U.S. jobs data also gave
oil a lift.
Brent crude for April gained 99 cents to $109.51 a
barrel. U.S. oil added 28 cents to $92.80.
U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on the jobless claims
report.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price to yield 2.0506 percent.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Rodrigo Campos
in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kenneth Barry)