By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 21 Global equity markets, crude
oil and the euro fell on Thursday on growing fears of a banking
collapse and debt default in Cyprus, and signs the economic
downturn in Europe is deepening.
Upbeat U.S. reports on housing, future economic activity and
business conditions in the mid-Atlantic region and improving
Chinese factory output failed to lift investor sentiment.
A drop in U.S. stocks accelerated late in the session as
traders pared back their risk exposure and the Cypriot
government sought to impose capital controls to stem a flood of
funds leaving the island.
Just before U.S. markets closed, Standard & Poor's cut the
sovereign long-term credit rating of Cyprus deeper into junk
status.
"The realization is there isn't going to be a quick remedy
to the situation, nor is it easy to forecast what's going to
happen," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading
at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"Uncertainty breeds selling, especially in a market that's
gone as far as we have in the previous two weeks," said James,
referring to this year's rally in equities.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries and German Bund futures rose as
investors tried to gauge whether Cyprus would reach a deal to
enable it to avoid default and a possible financial meltdown.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32 in price to yield 1.9199 percent. Bund futures
rose 11 ticks to 144.41.
The European Central Bank gave Cyprus until Monday to raise
billions of euros to clinch an international bailout or face
losing emergency funds for its banks and inevitable collapse.
Gold rallied to its highest in almost a month, with
nervousness over Cyprus fueling sentiment for the safe-haven
metal. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$6.30 an ounce at $1,613.80.
U.S. stocks were also hit by a severe earnings miss by
Oracle Corp and after a number of brokerages cut their
price targets on the tech icon. Oracle fell $9.6882 to $32.30.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.24
points, or 0.62 percent, at 14,421.49. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.91 points, or 0.83 percent, at
1,545.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.59
points, or 0.97 percent, at 3,222.60.
European shares fell after Germany, the region's leading
economy, showed signs of fatigue and French businesses turned in
their worst performance in four years in March. France, the euro
zone's second-biggest economy, likely fell into a recession.
The decline on Wall Street came even as more data showed a
slow but steady U.S. economic recovery. U.S. home resales hit a
three-year high and prices jumped in February, while factory
activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew in March after
contracting for two months in a row.
Another report showed the Conference Board's Leading
Economic Index, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity, rose
for a third straight month in February.
The euro zone's economic woes occurred even before Cyprus'
bailout troubles took center stage.
"Maybe we were expecting it in France but the weakness in
Germany was a surprise," Antonio Garcia Pascual, chief southern
European economist at Barclays, said of the two European
mainstays' performances.
Disappointing German data made investors already nervous
about Cyprus's debt crisis wary, though some analysts expected
losses in equity markets to be short-lived.
Autos, sensitive to market sentiment, fell sharply,
as did German synthetic-rubber maker Lanxess, which
joined the list of auto suppliers to take a hit from anemic
European car markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.7 percent at 1,190.72.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
0.57 percent to 357.60.
Crude oil was pushed lower by fears of further turmoil in
the euro zone and by manufacturing data showing a deepening
downturn in the currency bloc.
Brent crude futures for May delivery fell $1.25 to
settle at $107.47 a barrel. U.S. crude futures for May
settled down $1.05 at $92.45.