* Wall Street, Europe rebound as concerns about Cyprus ease
* Euro recovers on investor optimism about a Cyprus deal
* Oil holds above $107 as Cyprus bailout deadline nears
* Bond prices fall as Cyprus talks continue
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 22 Global equity markets and the
euro rebounded on Friday on hopes Cyprus will avert a financial
collapse next week, taking succor from an agreement that
shielded Greek banks from the Cypriot crisis.
Wall Street opened higher and stocks in Europe rebounded
after Greece and Cyprus said that Greek banks had agreed to buy
the local units of stricken Cypriot banks.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.2976 even as Cyprus'
increasingly isolated leaders scrambled to strike a bailout deal
with the European Union by Monday, after Russia rebuffed Cypriot
entreaties for aid.
At least three Greek banks, including Alpha Bank
and Piraeus, are ready to buy the units of the three
Cypriot lenders in Greece, and the country's bank support fund
was meeting to pick a buyer, officials told Reuters.
"It seems that investors are expecting a deal before the
Monday deadline. So they're not placing new shorts on the euro
going into the weekend. They don't want to be caught on the
wrong side of the bet in case a deal does materialize," said
Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Wall Street was lifted by retail stocks, the day's top
gainers, on upbeat outlooks and results from Tiffany & Co
and Nike Inc.
"While the market may be vulnerable because it's up so much,
the U.S. economy is in a better shape and better position to
withstand the whole euro zone and Cyprus situation," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading and derivatives
at Charles Schwab.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.11 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 14,496.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.76 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,554.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.31 points, or 0.41
percent, at 3,235.91.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.04
percent at 1190.95.
MSCI's all-country world equity index gained
0.17 at 358.42.
Oil prices rose above $107 a barrel. Brent crude for May
delivery was up 18 cents at $107.65 a barrel. U.S. crude
for May was at $93.02, up 57 cents a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 3/32 in price to yield 1.9233 percent.