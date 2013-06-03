* U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in May, first time in six months * Dollar falls below 100 yen, lowest since early May * Stocks fall on weak U.S. data in trading volatile NEW YORK, June 3 Stocks and the dollar declined on Monday in volatile trading after a U.S. report on domestic manufacturing activity showed a contraction for the first time in six months, raising concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery. The data for May showed new orders slipped and there was less demand for exports. Markets have become particularly sensitive to U.S. data since the Federal Reserve started to raise the prospect of scaling back its money-printing program. The Nasdaq composite index fell 1 percent, but the Dow industrials rose on strength in blue-chip shares. Investors, though, were keeping one eye on the U.S. jobs data due on Friday and analysts cautioned on price swings throughout the week. "This is going to be another week of volatile trading with ongoing guessing games on what the Fed might or might not do," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.12 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,139.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.78 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,622.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 35.00 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,420.91. Merck & Co was one of the top advancers of the day, following the results of a melanoma drug study. While Monday's data was important, the clear focus is May's non-farm payrolls report, which may guide the Fed's thinking on stimulus more than any other report. Reuters' survey of analysts shows an expected 170,000 jobs added last month, slightly higher than the 165,000 in April. The Fed's Beige Book survey of regional conditions is on tap for Wednesday. "The near-term psychology of the equity market appears to be inconsistent and inconclusive," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, adding that trading is likely to become more volatile. TURKEY PLUNGES MSCI's world share index, which tracks stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.4 percent. Turkish shares plummeted more than 10 percent after riots across the country. The Istanbul bourse fell to its lowest level since Feb. 26 after several days of anti-government protests. The dollar fell below 100 yen, its lowest since May 9, after the manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply Management, a private group, and investors searched for safer havens. Markets in Asia and Europe were rattled earlier by data showing China's economy losing steam last month, with factory activity shrinking for the first time in seven months and slower growth in services. Earlier, a brighter-than-forecast reading on the equivalent PMI data from Europe drove a rebound in top European shares , though they fell after the U.S. ISM data. The FTSEurofirst 300 last traded down 0.6 percent. Speaking in China, ECB President Mario Draghi gave further food for thought to investors, already wondering if a reduction of Fed stimulus will reverse some of the falls in euro zone periphery bond yields over the last year. He said its yet-to-be-tested OMT bond buying programme was "designed to keep government bond yields just below 'panic' levels," not help government solvency. The ECB would not intervene if spreads were "fundamentally justified," Draghi said. U.S. DEBT U.S. government debt prices rose on Monday after the weak manufacturing data as investors trimmed bets the Federal Reserve might scale back bond purchases this year. The 10-year Treasury note last traded 12/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.0909 percent, down 4.1 basis points from late Friday. Prior to the ISM data, it was down as much as 15/32 in price with a yield of 2.187 percent, about 5 basis points below the 13-month-plus peak set last week. Safe-haven German Bund futures pared losses and traded higher after the ISM data but were last little changed. . "The overall theme for the coming weeks is going to be a very volatile trading environment and you are going to have the U.S. and Japan being a significant driver to what is happening in Europe," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor in London. Oil markets were also volatile. Brent crude oil dipped briefly on Monday below $100 a barrel for the first time in a month on demand worries after Chinese factory data pointed to slowing momentum in the world's second-biggest oil consumer. But the losses were later outweighed by a problem with the North Sea Buzzard oilfield. {ID:nL3N0EF14I]. U.S. oil rose $1.23 to $93.187 a barrel.