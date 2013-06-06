* Euro hits one-month high as ECB keeps rate unchanged

* Wall Street firms after two days of losses

* World equity index slips on fears over future of Fed stimulus

* Dollar trades near a four-week low vs yen

By David Gaffen

NEW YORK, June 6 The euro rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday and world equity markets weakened after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and ECB President Mario Draghi said further monetary support was not likely in the near future.

Wall Street traded flat to slightly higher after a 1.9 percent drop in the previous two days, which was the S&P 500's worst two-day slide in more than a month.

World stock markets extended recent weakness as investor enthusiasm has dimmed in recent days. The fears about Fed cutbacks, along with worries about the effectiveness of Japan's radical economic stimulus, have rocked global equity markets, leaving MSCI's world equity index near six-week lows.

The ECB, as widely expected, kept its interest rate at a record low 0.5 percent, deciding to wait for signs of the economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the second half of the year.

Draghi, at a news conference afterwards, said the ECB was technically ready for negative deposit rates, the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their money, but there was no reason to act right now.

"Overall, Draghi was less dovish than expected," said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "While he did say that the ECB discussed negative deposit rates, the fact that they're not doing them right now was a big boost for the euro."

The euro rose to a high of $1.3196, its highest since May 2, and against the yen it rose to 129.96 yen.

The MSCI world index was down 0.1 percent on the day and the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.1 percent.

Earlier the Bank of England also chose to leave its loose monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy meeting under current Governor Mervyn King, after recent data pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.57 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,955.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.90 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,610.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.31 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,404.78.

The dollar weakened against the yen, at one point hitting a four-week low of 98.31 yen.

JOBS KEY

With no surprises from either central bank, attention will shift to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could help determine when the Federal Reserve will start to reduce its bond-buying.

"While stocks are flat, any bias will be to the downside given all the nervousness ahead of the report tomorrow, a big piece of data at a time when the Fed is very data-driven," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.

A strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday would be a sign of economic recovery that would add to speculation the Fed could begin tapering back its stimulus efforts before the end of the year, putting pressure on all riskier asset markets.

Trading in government bonds was quiet. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 4/32 in price to drop its yield to 2.08 percent.

Another volatile session for Japan's Nikkei stock index on Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time in two months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares to fresh 2013 lows.

Brazil's equity market weakened as well, falling 0.7 percent to 52,466.70, which would mark its lowest close since October 2011.

In commodity markets, oil prices gained after a report on a big drop in U.S. oil stocks. Brent crude rose 60 cents to $103.64 a barrel. U.S. oil rose $1.19 to $94.93 per barrel.