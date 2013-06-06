* Euro hits one-month high as ECB keeps rate unchanged
* Wall Street reverses course and rises after two days of
losses
* Dollar trades near a four-week low vs yen
By David Gaffen and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 6 Global equities moved higher
while the dollar slid against the euro and yen on Thursday as
investors reduced heavy bets on the greenback on concerns that
Friday's U.S. jobs report will disappoint.
Wall Street rebounded from an earlier swoon that saw U.S.
equities slip in tandem with the dramatic moves in currency
markets. The S&P 500 fell through its 50-day moving
average, but shares rebounded as buyers returned.
"You get this rally that is more technical than anything
else, because there's no dramatic economic news or anything said
out of Europe or anywhere else today," said Ken Polcari,
director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
"But I think over the next couple of weeks the market is
going to test (going below the 50-day moving average) again and
move a little bit lower," Polcari said.
Fear of a weaker-than-expected jobs report prompted
investors to unwind bets that had been profitable for months. In
particular, long positions - bets that the U.S. currency will
rise - against the yen and Japanese stock futures were reversed.
Nikkei futures were down 1.8 percent. At one point,
they slumped more than 3 percent in electronic trade after
another decline overnight in Japan during regular trading.
Gold suddenly turned higher, rising 1 percent, at midday in
New York as investors sold long positions on the greenback.
U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled
up $17.30 at $1,415.80 an ounce.
Sentiment shifted toward worry that the monthly U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday will be weaker than expected after
several lackluster economic data points this week.
Economists polled by Reuters expect 170,000 jobs to have
been added to the U.S. economy in May. The unemployment rate is
seen holding at an almost 4-1/2-year low of 7.5 percent.
The market's bias remains "to the downside given all the
nervousness ahead of the report tomorrow," said Leo Grohowski,
chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New
York.
Optimism has dimmed in recent days, and with that came an
unwinding of trades that have produced big gains in recent
months ahead of the jobs figures. The dollar fell to a
three-and-a-half-month low against the euro as the single
currency spiked to $1.3304 at one point.
The euro was up 1.16 percent at $1.3245.
Versus the yen, the dollar was getting crushed,
earlier falling more than 3 percent to 95.98 yen, a six-week
low. The dollar later traded at 97.09, off 1.99 percent.
Coming into this week, speculators in the yen had a net
short position of more than 99,000 contracts, the biggest such
short position this year, according to U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data.
Fears about reduced stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
along with worries about the effectiveness of Japan's radical
economic stimulus, have rocked global equity markets, leaving
MSCI's world equity index near six-week lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 80.03
points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,040.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index ended up 13.66 points, or 0.85 percent, at
1,622.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.58
points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,424.05.
The declines caused investors to shift to safe-haven
government debt. The U.S. benchmark 10-year note
rose 5/32 to drop its yield to 2.0733 percent, after briefly
touching 2 percent.
The euro was stronger earlier after the European Central
Bank left interest rates unchanged and ECB President Mario
Draghi said further monetary support was unlikely in the near
future.
The ECB, as widely expected, kept its interest rate at a
record low 0.5 percent, deciding to wait for signs of the
economic turnaround it has predicted for the region in the
second half of the year.
Draghi, at a news conference afterwards, said the ECB was
technically ready for negative deposit rates - the rate it pays
commercial banks to hold their money - but there was no reason
to act right now.
The MSCI world equity index trimmed losses
to rise 0.44 percent on the day. The FTSEurofirst 300
of leading European shares closed down 1.2 percent at 1,178.59.
Earlier, the Bank of England also chose to leave its loose
monetary policy unchanged at the conclusion of the final policy
meeting under current Governor Mervyn King, after recent data
pointed to a tentative pick-up in activity.
Another volatile session for Japan's Nikkei stock index
on Thursday, which ended below 13,000 for the first time
in two months, undermined Asian market sentiment, sending shares
to fresh 2013 lows.
In commodity markets, oil prices gained after a report on a
big drop in U.S. oil stocks. Brent crude settled up 57
cents at $103.61 a barrel. U.S. oil settled $1.02 higher
at $94.76 a barrel.