* U.S. shares hit record highs on Bernanke, earnings
* Nikkei rises, yen pressured ahead of elections
* Bunds reach five-week high, tracking U.S. Treasuries
* Crude advances, gold and copper edge higher
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 18 Stock markets around the world
extended their rally on Thursday as investors felt reassured the
Federal Reserve would unwind stimulus measures with care, while
the yen and the euro fell.
Japanese shares surged 1.3 percent, with market
participants looking to Upper House elections in Japan this
weekend. The dollar gained 1 percent against the yen, to 100.56
yen.
The euro fell and the dollar rose against a basket of
currencies as Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve,
testified before Congress for a second day, this time to the
U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
On Wednesday, Bernanke had reiterated to a U.S. House of
Representatives panel his recent assurances that the U.S.
central bank will only start phasing out its huge monetary
support program once it is sure the economy is strong enough to
stand on its own feet.
The comments lured investors to equities, lifting the Dow
Jones industrial average to a record Thursday and putting the
S&P 500 on track for its tenth positive session out of the past
11.
"Bernanke has made equities the only place for most people
to go, and the rally has been entirely on him," said Mark Grant,
managing director at Southwest Securities in Fort Lauderdale.
As he speaks to Congress, Grant added, "Bernanke will stay
the course and calm markets as much as he can."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.69
points, or 0.68 percent, at 15,576.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 10.65 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,691.56.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.65 points, or 0.32
percent, at 3,621.65.
U.S. stocks were also supported by strong quarterly reports
from IBM and Morgan Stanley, though shares of
Intel Corp were sold following its results. A jump in
regional factory activity also boosted sentiment.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose
0.5 percent.
European equities rose 0.8 percent, outperforming
U.S. markets as the broad STOXX Europe 600 broke above a
resistance level.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies
while the euro was down 0.3 percent. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 7/32, with the
yield at 2.5171 percent.
Market participants awaited a meeting in Moscow of Group of
20 finance ministers for signs of an orchestrated approach to
the end of U.S. money-printing, which could help defuse
volatility in global markets.
The G20, which meets on Friday and Saturday, includes many
of the developing countries that have been at the sharp end of
the dollar's surge since Bernanke first signalled in May the Fed
would roll back its bond buying.
YEN DROOPS
With no surprises expected from Bernanke during his
congressional testimony, currency market were starting to focus
on Sunday's Upper House elections in Japan, which are expected
to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his
radical stimulus strategy.
'Abenomics', as Abe's $1.4-trillion plan is known, has
caused a 14-percent drop in the yen this year.
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley
in London, said he expected a further retreat once the Fed firms
up its support-withdrawal plans.
"The market is of the view the Abe administration will come
out of this very well, so post-election it will be an
interesting time because we could see the rhetoric around the
reform plans picking up," Stannard said.
"If this is the case, we will start to see the yen coming
under pressure again."
PERIPHERAL VISION
In debt markets, benchmark German Bunds edged 0.2
percent higher, hitting a five-week high.
An impending no-confidence vote against Portugal's ruling
coalition has turned the focus to peripheral euro zone debt.
The motion proposed by a minor party is seen as likely to
fail but markets will be on the lookout for any signals sent by
the three main parties, which are holding talks on a broad deal
to keep the country's bailout program on track.
Spain and France both saw smooth bond auctions on Thursday
despite a tougher backdrop, with Spain's prime minister fighting
a corruption scandal and France having just lost its last
triple-A sovereign credit rating from a major ratings agency.
Commodities, meanwhile, were mixed, with Brent oil
flat but U.S. crude futures jumping 1.4 percent as U.S.
stockpiles fell for a third straight week. Copper rose
0.2 percent and gold rose 0.7 percent.