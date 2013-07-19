* Global share markets head for fourth week of gains
* U.S. stock investors take profits after rally, tech
results
* Japan upper house election on Sunday in focus, yen up
* Bonds, oil see quiet end to week; gold rises
By Herbert Lash and Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 19 Government debt prices rose
and stock markets around the world retreated on Friday when
disappointing earnings results from Microsoft and Google gave
investors pause after a recent string of gains that lifted major
U.S. equity indexes to record levels.
In a move that could help support its economy, China's
central bank removed controls on bank lending rates that signals
the new leadership's determination to carry out market-oriented
reforms.
Market reaction was muted, but China is seen as a primary
source of revenue growth by the largest U.S. and other
multinationals.
Equity markets were supported by General Electric Co
and Whirlpool Corp, both of which beat quarterly profit
expectations while Whirlpool raised its full-year outlook.
Currency and commodity markets were largely quiet, with both
the dollar and euro moving slightly on the day, while gold and
oil both rose.
Equities remained on track for their fourth straight week of
gains, lifted by reassurances that the Federal Reserve would be
flexible about when it will end its monetary stimulus.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen for 10 of the past 12
sessions, advancing to repeated record highs, including all-time
intra-day and closing highs on Thursday. The benchmark index
traded near break-even as did a measure of global stocks.
"It's the first time in this cycle that we've had some
household names that have missed (earnings forecasts) and I
think that's important, especially on a day where we're starting
to transition our entire focus over to earnings," said Art
Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The Nasdaq fared worse than the other two major U.S.
indexes, falling nearly 1 percent after Microsoft Corp
and Google Inc both reported results that fell short of
expectations.
European shares ended flat but chalked up a fourth straight
week of gains on Friday. Emerging market stocks fell 0.7
percent.
MSCI's all-country world index was off 0.03
percent, while pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional shares fell 0.01 percent to a close of 1,209.00.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.85
points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,525.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.37 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,689.00.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.00 points, or
0.78 percent, at 3,583.27.
Sentiment was also bolstered by long-awaited lending changes
in China designed to bolster its flagging growth. The People's
Bank of China said it was removing its floor on lending rates
for commercial banks, meaning they will now be able to cut rates
as much as they see fit to attract borrowers.
Economists have been optimistic about U.S. growth prospects
for some time, but some are now starting become increasingly
upbeat about Europe, too.
"Our biggest overweight is still the U.S., that story is
just getting better and better, but what has surprised many
externally and internally is that we have just gone overweight
on Europe," said UBS global macro strategist Ramin Nakisa.
"The biggest acceleration of any region we look at is in
Europe at the moment. Emerging markets are slowing down whereas
Europe is picking up so you can't wait for the GDP figures
because they are always backward looking."
The 10-year U.S. Treasury was up 12/32 in price
to yield 2.4896 percent.
The U.S. municipal bond market fell sharply on Friday, a day
after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in
history.
German Bund futures settled down 1 tick at 144.22
after earlier touching a session low of 143.99 following the
lending changes in China.
The euro rose 0.21 percent to $1.3137, while the
dollar index was down 0.26 percent at 82.610.
The dollar hit a one-week high of 100.86 yen,
according to Reuters data, before pulling back slightly to trade
down 0.09 percent at 100.31 yen.
U.S. crude briefly traded at a premium to the global
benchmark Brent crude for the first time since October 2010 as
the latter market fell more sharply while better demand for U.S.
crude supported the domestic market.
Brent for September fell 72 cents at $107.98, while
U.S. oil for September was up 16 cents at $108.20 a
barrel.
After a steady week for commodities, gold rose 0.8
percent while Brent oil rose 0.2 percent, hovering near
a three-month high.